Classical music fest The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is bringing its annual classical music festival, Citi NCPA Aadi Anant, to Delhi and Chennai, after a successful opening in Mumbai. The Delhi chapter will feature a performance, Remembering the Divas, curated by Kaushiki Chakraborty. It will include artists such as Murad Ali on sarangi, flautist Ninad Mulaokar and pianist Rahul Wadhwani. In Chennai, music enthusiasts will be treated to Dhrupad to Thumri: A Musical Exploration, featuring Ajoy Chakrabarty with Brajeshwar Mukherjee. On 19 January at Bharat Man dapam Convention Centre, Delhi, 6pm; and at Madras Music Acad emy, Chennai, on 24 January, 6.30pm

Anime in Assam Cinephiles in Guwahati are in for a treat as the Japanese Film Festival is bringing a host of movies—from classics to cutting edge modern narratives—to the city. Organised by the Japan Foundation, the selection features a mix of nine acclaimed films and audience favourites, spanning drama and animation. Some of the highlights include touching family dramas such as Mom, is that You? and tales of perseverance like All the Long Nights. For those who enjoy the anime style of sto rytelling, there is 5 Centimeters Per Second. The festival also includes the Academy Award winning film, Shoplifters. At PVR City Centre, GS Road, Guwahati, till 19 January.

From a photo project by Sebastian Cortes

Time Present Time Past US-born photographer Sebastian Cortés is presenting a series of photographs documenting the traditional architecture of old homes, temples and palaces in Puducherry, Sidhpur and Chettinad. Till 17 January, 11am-7.30pm, The Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah, Chennai. For details, visit Amethystchennai.com.

Paws, Treats & Toast

Enjoy special breakfast with your pet at this sprawling garage-turned-community space. The menu includes treats suitable for furry companions. Besides food, pets and pet parents can indulge in a variety of activities, including paw painting and polaroid pictures. On 18 January, 8-11am, The Yard, Doddanakundi Industrial Area 2, Whitefield, Bengaluru. For details, call 9980123543.

Flavours of Mangalore in Delhi Besides showcasing the rich culinary repertoire of Kashmir, Chor Bizarre has been trying to highlight regional Indian flavours through pop-ups in the past couple of months. Recently actor-filmmaker Nandita Das presented select dishes from Odisha at the eatery, and now the team has brought Mangalore-based chef, Shriya Shetty, to Delhi. She has been creating contemporary spins on traditional and oft-forgotten recipes. The pop-up features vegetarian and non-veg versions of the dishes. Take, for instance, ‘Kundapur’, which is the chef’s signature seven-hour ghee roast featuring either chicken or mushroom and served inside a Bombay pao with ridge gourd tzatziki, pomegranate and cilantro, or the bafat made with either pork or sweet potato. Open for lunch and dinner till 19 January at Chor Bizarre, New Delhi.