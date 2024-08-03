Plan the week ahead with art, poetry and a classic film

From an experimental play and a monsoon menu to a group show of contemporary artists and a poetry festival, the week ahead has lots in store

Back on stage Love and Information opened in Mumbai in April 2023 to a great response from the audience for its unconventional immersive experience. The play, originally written by British playwright Caryl Churchill, returns to the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai. Addressing a diverse range of subjects from mental health and memory atrophy to erosion of privacy, the presentation features over 50 scenes divided into seven sections. “Additionally, the play follows a non-linear narrative and is devoid of central characters, emphasizing the cumulative impact of diverse, brief scenes...," says the an NCPA note. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai, on 3-4 August, 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

Monsoon bounty The rainy season brings with it a yearning for crispy, spicy, warm dishes. And through its monsoon menu, Toast & Tonic is trying to satiate such cravings. The selection features ingredients such as Bandel cheese from West Bengal and jowar flakes from Maharashtra. These are then whipped up into contemporary dishes such as the green scallion pancake made with ragi sourdough batter, house-made kimchi, soy and sesame sauce. Follow this up with a hearty chicken wonton soup, featuring Bhavnagri chilli oil. The monsoon bounty can be seen in the cocktail menu as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Toast & Tonic, Bengaluru, till 15 August.

Artwork by Kiran Sherkhane

Complexity of human life The Art Qurious gallery is presenting an exhibition, Life, as it Happens of six contemporary artists—Ratna Vira, Ashok Juttu, Kiran Sherkhane, Naina Redhu, Raj Chowdhury and Ravi Kattakuri—all focusing on the complexities of human emotions and experiences through their work. The paintings highlight personal experiences through figurative imagery, with hints of Surrealism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 4 August, noon to 8pm. Travancore House, 10A, KG Marg, Mandi House. For details, visit Theartqurious.com.

A still from 'Psycho'

Movie under the stars Watch the screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 psychological thriller, Psycho, loosely based on the real-life killings of convicted Wisconsin murderer and grave robber Ed Gein. The 109-minute black-and-white film, which stars Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles, John Gavin and Janet Leigh, won an Edgar Allan Poe Award (for Best Motion Picture) and a Golden Globe (Best Supporting Actress–Motion Picture, awarded to Leigh).

On 2 August, 6.30pm. Little Theatre, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point. For details, visit www.ncpamumbai.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A gathering of poets Over 50 poets, artistes and musicians will participate in the eighth edition of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival, organised by bookstore and events space Atta Galatta. The two-day event will include poetry performances, discussions about the connection between poetry and music, and workshops on poetry writing. Among the highlights will be performances by singer-songwriter Kavish Seth and Vipul Rikh; sessions with singers Shankar Mahadevan and Ila Arun, where they will talk about their journey in the music industry; and Kannada poet Jayant Kaikini’s solo reading.