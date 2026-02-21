Planner: Six events for an action-packed weekend

RHYTHMS OF PEACE At a time when Manipur is seeing unrest once again, musicians from across the North-East are coming together in the Capital to sing of peace and inclusivity. The music festival, Sound without Conflict, is rooted in the transformative power of sound and brings together artists such as Rudy Wallang, Girish Pradhan, Rewben Mashangva, Taba Chake and Reble. The musicians, while celebrating peaceful coexistence, are focusing on community-first storytelling. The idea is to showcase the unique sounds of the states that they come from. Audiences will be treated to diverse genres of music, from folk to rock and hip-hop. At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, 22 February, 2.30pm onwards.

View full Image 'Annotations on Colour' features works by Ai Weiwei, Astha Butail, Anish Kapoor and Alejandro Campins among others.

THE FIELD OF COLOUR The Jaipur Centre for Art is presenting Annotations on Colour, featuring works by Ai Weiwei, Astha Butail, Anish Kapoor, Alejandro Campins, Hanif Kureshi, Julio Le Parc and more. It explores “colour not as a decoration or symbol, but as an active force; an event that unfolds across time and space, and is completed through the viewer’s presence,” states the exhibition note. The show’s roots lie in Jaipur’s chromatic identity as the Pink City where the colour is not just an architectural element but a public language. Annotations on Colour thus looks at colour as a breathing, living and evolving entity. At Jaipur Centre for Art, Jaipur, till 31 May, 11am-6pm.

View full Image 'By Anantaya' on display at India Design ID 2026.

A WORLD OF DESIGN Over 130 homegrown and international brands are showcasing bespoke furniture, lighting, furnishings and collectibles at India Design ID 2026. This edition’s theme is “Age of Design Syncretism”, focusing on traditional and modern design language. At NSIC Grounds, Okhla Industrial Estate, New Delhi, till 22 February, 10am-7pm.

View full Image Paintings by Sri Lanka-based Belgian artist Saskia Pintelon. ( Gallery Pristine Contemporary )

A STUDY OF FACES Sri Lanka-based Belgian artist Saskia Pintelon is presenting 27 portrait-led works that explore the concepts of visibility, ageing and vulnerability in a solo show, titled No One Can Silence Me. At Gallery Pristine Contemporary, Kotla Mubarakpur, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Delhi, till 28 February, 11am-6pm (Sundays closed).

View full Image Raw mango salad with Ranong blue swimmer crab

GET HIGH ON YUMMY THAI Bangkok’s Michelin-starred Thai restaurant Saawaan is hosting a Thai food up at The Oberoi Bengaluru. The eight-course set menu includes raw mango salad with Ranong blue swimmer crab, steamed squid with som saa citrus fruit and kaffir lime, mushrooms with roasted rice, a fragrant coconut curry infused with banana stalk, ginger flower tart, and coconut ice cream. At Rim Naam, The Oberoi, MG Road, Bengaluru, 21 February, 7.30pm onwards.

View full Image A still from the 1988 film, 'Veerana'. ( Bollywood Crypt )