Make this a weekend for art and theatre

A CLASSIC HORROR The Aadyam Theatre Festival, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, is back with its eighth season—this time in the Capital. It opens with Ankahi, adapted from Susan Hill’s classic horror story, The Woman in Black. Directed by Vikranth Pawar, it stars Rohit Chaudhary and Gopal Dutt. The play was originally adapted for stage by Stephen Mallatratt and went on to become the longest running production at West End, New York. The chilling tale focuses on Sandeepan Chauhan, a middle-aged lawyer, haunted by a past secret. He unburdens himself to a skeptical young actor, and the story takes a dark turn thereon. At Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, 28 and 29 March, 7.30pm.

View full Image View full Image An acrylic on canvas painting by Bhopal-based artist Yusuf.

FINDING LIFE IN LINES Bhopal-based artist Yusuf's solo show, Line as Witness, is currently being presented by Black Cube Gallery in collaboration with Shantanu Sharma. An artist who views a line as “a living unit full of limitless possibilities,” the exhibition showcases the artist's oeuvre across mediums including acrylic paintings, mixed media and sculptural forms. As the press note elaborates, “For Yusuf, the line is not merely a formal element of drawing; it is the fundamental unit through which the world becomes visible." At Sunder Nagar, New Delhi, 29 March- 11 April, 11am to 6pm. Entry is free and open to all. Prior appointment is necessary.

View full Image View full Image Promotional poster of Marathi pop-culture festival Rada.

LET'S GET REGIONAL The inaugural edition of Marathi pop culture festival Rada kicks off today. Presented by Marathi digital entertainment company Bharatiya Digital Party (BhaDiPa), the two-day festival brings together some of Maharashtra's biggest artists, comedians, and creators such as Prajakta Koli, Amey Wagh, Shreyas X Vedang, Yashraj Mukhate and Nipun Dharmadhikari among others. At The Orchid Hotel, Balewadi, Pune, 28 and 29 March, 2pm onwards. Tickets on Bookmyshow.

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View full Image View full Image The cast and crew of 'The Monk and The Warrior'.