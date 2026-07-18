Weekly planner: Exploring ‘non-linear’ art, an exhibition centred on children, and more

Spotlighting micro moments A new show, Moments That Make Infinity, at Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai, explores the “non-linear” architecture of both making and viewing art. Curated by Sanjana Shah and Sapna Kar, the exhibition features works by 13 artists like Viraj Khanna, Pooja Bhansali, Vinod Daroz, and more, in a salon-style display. The artworks on display span mediums such as ceramics, sculpture, terracotta and hand-embroidered textiles. According to the curators, the show sheds light on those precise “visual and conceptual micro-moments” that converge to form a larger narrative. “By challenging the viewer to look beyond a linear narrative, the show invites an active intellectual collaboration between the observer and the canvas,” states the curatorial note. On view from 18 July to 8 August at Tao Art Gallery, Mumbai, 11 am to 6.30 pm.

View full Image View full Image Method Delhi is presenting 'Holiday Homework'.

Rethinking childhood collectively Method Delhi is presenting Holiday Homework, a show by LOAM, a contemporary art platform for children, supported by the Ardee Foundation. The exhibition questions what childhood would look like when not shaped by mass production, industrial design and global manufacturing. “Holiday Homework invites artists to reimagine the material and conceptual conditions of growing up. It asks what happens when artists, rather than industries, construct the environments of play,” states the curatorial note. LOAM brought the participating artists into the school environment so that children could become equal partners in the creative discourse. Students respond through an open call, “proposing functional and conceptual works” that are exhibited alongside practicing artists. On view at Method, Defence Colony, New Delhi, 19 July to 23 August, 12 pm to 7 pm (closed on Monday).

View full Image View full Image Vidhi Bansal.

Classical moves Natya Vriksha presents the formal debut of Bharatanatyam dancer Vidhi Bansal, a disciple of Geeta Chandran. The arangetram will be accompanied by a live orchestra led by Chandran on nattuvangam, with Vidwan Sreeraag Nair (vocal), Vidwan Vignesh Jayaraman on mridangam, Vidwan Varun Rajasekharan on the ghatam and Vidwan V.S.K. Annadoraim playing the violin.

On 18 July, 6pm onwards, Chinmaya Mission Auditorium, 89, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi.

View full Image View full Image From Biraaj Dodiya’s solo show 'Grid for a Disappearance'.