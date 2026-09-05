Weekly Planner: Reimagining ajrakh, piano concert, a solo show of G Ravinder Reddy sculptures

A landmark moment Gallery Sumukha is celebrating a milestone of having completed thirty years with a show of sculptures by G. Ravinder Reddy. Titled, In Search of the Perfect Image, this is the artist’s first solo exhibition in India since 2017 and brings together a selection of works, created between 2018 and 2026, that showcase recent influences and explorations. Famous for his larger-than-life sculpted heads, Reddy celebrates “dichotomy and dimensionality of form” in his new body of work. One of the highlights is Portrait of Parvati (2019), with both front and back views. Alongside this, you can see four new wall-mounted reliefs from this year, extending the artist’s exploration of sculptural portraiture into an architectural format. “The exhibition is completed by an untitled artist's proof from 2018, a more intimate-scale work that echoes the commanding presence and iconic visual vocabulary for which the artist is celebrated,” states the gallery note. On view till 3 October at Gallery Sumukha, Wilsdon Garden, Bengaluru, 10.30 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday).

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Analog sessions In a solo piano concert, Pratham will bring together iconic compositions by Chopin, Beethoven, Mozart and Schumann, alongside contemporary and film scores. On 6 September, 4pm. The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung, New Delhi. For details, visit www.thepianoman.in

From 'Nocturnes'

A lifelong commitment to printmaking Vadehra Art Gallery is hosting Nocturnes, a first major solo exhibition of early 80 prints produced in the last two decades by P.D. Dhumal. Visitors can see woodcuts, linocuts, wood engravings and etchings by the artist-educator, who served as dean, Faculty of Fine Arts, at M.S. University Baroda for seven years and had an illustrious teaching tenure of 38 years. Nocturnes explores the artist’s consistent engagement with printmaking as both an artistic and a pedagogical medium. Dhumal began his career as a printmaker at a time when the medium was making a transition from a modest position within Indian art education towards artistic autonomy and experimentation. By choosing to work in the exacting mediums of woodcut and linocut at a time when prints were rarely exhibited or collected showed Dhumal’s “commitment to his artistic practice and the transmission of printmaking knowledge”. On view till 5 October at Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40, Defence Colony, New Delhi, 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday).

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A book adapted to stage Directed by Tahera, this 150-minute English play, adapted from Khaled Hosseini’s A Thousand Splendid Suns by Ursula Rani Sarma, follows two Afghan women brought together by war and loss in Kabul. On 8 September, at 7.30pm. Ranga Shankara, 36/2,J P Nagar. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

From 'Looking Back. Looking Forward'

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When ajrakh meets Mumbai Master craftsman-turned-artist Khalid Amin Khatri reimagines the Ajrakh block-print tradition on canvas in Looking Back.Looking Forward, creating Mumbai-inspired artworks that combine natural-dye painting, brushwork, overprinting and erasure. The exhibition is curated by Satish Reddy. On view till 13 September, 11am-7pm. 47-A, Khotachi Wadi, Girgaum.

Kani: Garden as first sight Presented by Gallerie Splash, this is an exhibition of recent paintings and 3D wooden works by Kerala-based artist Roy K John. The show, curated by Satyajit Dave, explores the garden as a space of memory and transformation. On view between 6 to 10 September, 11am-7pm. Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate Circle, New Delhi.

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