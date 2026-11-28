A musical tribute The Qutub Minar is all set to host a Candlelight Open Air concert this weekend. With the stars above and hundreds of candles illuminating the performing area, audiences will get to witness a musical tribute to composer A.R. Rahman. In the past, Candlelight concerts have taken place across cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai, themed around genres such as classical music, jazz, ballet and movie soundtracks. This particular evening is being presented in collaboration with Sabhyata Foundation and will feature instrumental renditions of some of Rahman’s most notable compositions such as Jiya Jale, Tu Hi Re, Masakali, Kun Faya Kun, and more. Performed by the Indian classical ensemble, the KMA Trio, the concert looks at different interpretations of these well-known melodies. To be held on 28 November, 6 pm, at the Qutub Minar, New Delhi. The venue is wheelchair accessible.

A thali experience from Meghalaya Explore the cuisine of Meghalaya at this one-day food pop-up, featuring regional specialities such as kolar beans with bamboo shoot, banana blossom bai, Cherrapunji pepper chicken, fish tenga, Khasi red rice and muli khleh, among others. On 29 November, 12.30 pm onwards, KMC Bar & Bistro, Fort, Mumbai.

View full Image View full Image Ritesh Meshram's work from 'Metalmorphosis'

Forging the everyday into sculpture Ritesh Meshram’s latest solo, Metalmorphosis, at Chemould Prescott Road extends his exploration of everyday objects. The artist, who was born in Bhilai, lived in close proximity to metal, which eventually shaped his understanding of it as a material and language. He also devoted considerable time to theatre, especially IPTA’s social and cultural verticals, and also completed his bachelor’s in fine art in painting from Chhattisgarh. These experiences continue to inform his practice even today. The Mumbai-based artist’s ongoing show seeks to offer newer readings of familiar objects. “In essence, the object may remain, its identity and meaning, may however, shift,” states the gallery note. “Inhabiting a territory between known and unfamiliar, stability and change, these sculptures use abstraction to tie structure, form, balance and weight together, without resolving them into fixed meanings.” On view at Chemould Prescott Road, Fort, Mumbai, till 31 December, 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday).

A show on abstraction Silajit Ghosh’s solo exhibition, Form and Formless features abstract works inspired by the natural world and everyday life. It is curated by Jyoti A. Kathpalia. On view till 8 December, 11 am-7 pm, Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi.

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View full Image View full Image A still from 'Begum Aur Baaghi'