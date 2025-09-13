Planner: 5 events that make this weekend special

FRAUGHT HISTORIES Shrine Empire Gallery is presenting two exhibitions at Bikaner House, Delhi, around the generational trauma caused by the prolonged Sri Lankan civil war. This is the latest in a series of shows across the country by different galleries to focus on artistic response to violence and displacement. One of the two shows is a solo by Hema Shironi titled Homes Wrapped in Cloth, Borders Raised by Flags, in which the artist uses fabric, embroidery and found materials. The second exhibition, After Aphantasias, brings together six Sri Lankan artists, who have consistently responded to the country’s turbulent 1990s in their practice. At CCA Building, Bikaner House, New Delhi, 14-25 September, 11am-7pm.

Artist Siddhartha Kararwal is presenting his solo art show at Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai.

A PUN ON THE TIMES At first the works on display attract you with their vibrant colours. Canvases are populated with animated objects, known cultural icons, and more. In his new solo at Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai, artist Siddhartha Kararwal offers a satirical take on consumerism, global affairs and news media. “A voracious consumer of news, Kararwal churns these observations, pulls them apart, and questions where we go from here. What we see, consume and choose to overlook are laid bare in his works…,” states the gallery note. At Sakshi Gallery, Colaba, Mumbai, till 4 October, 11am-6pm (closed on Sundays and Mondays).

Maya Bazaar was created as a festival to celebrate the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

A CELEBRATION OF DIVERSITY The seventh edition of Maya Bazaar, touted as India’s largest LGBTQIA+ festival is here. Envisioned with a mission to create a safe, joyful, and empowering space for self-expression, the theme this year is “Come Out”. Attendees can look forward to shopping at over 150 stalls showcasing jewellery, home decor and wellness products. There will also be food stalls, performances by all-women hip-hop collective Wild Wild Women, and drag shows by Kamani Sutra, Dark Fantasy and Trixie Premaa. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel Grounds, Nandi Durga Road Extension, Bengaluru, 13-14 September, 10am-10pm. For details, visit www.skillboxes.com.

Baby Asana Two, a 2012 bronze installation by Kumari Nahappan

A STUDY OF COLOUR One of Singapore’s most celebrated artists, Kumari Nahappan, is presenting her first solo exhibition in India, Chromatic Currents, curated by John Tung. Kumari’s practice spans painting, sculpture and large installations. At Gallery Pristine Contemporary, South Extension, New Delhi, till 30 October, 11am-6pm. For details, visit www.gallerypristine.com.

Poster art for 'bangalore linear', a festival of theatre, music and dance performances.

FOR 24 HOURS NON-STOP The first edition of ‘ಬೆಂಗಳೂರುlinear’ (‘bangalore linear’), a festival of theatre, music and dance performances conceived by linear festivals kicks off today. The USP of the festival is that it will showcase performances along the Green Metro Line for straight 24 hours starting at 3pm this evening. The festival, as per the press note, “aims to look beyond the major urban centres, with performances from Hassan and Kalburgi in Karnataka to Lower Dibang Valley District in Arunachal Pradesh”. Participating artists include Roshan Mathew, Zeron, Fat Krrent, Gundu Raju, Aseng Borang, Shilpa Mudbi, khokkosh. and Anohnymouss. At multiple venues including Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte Cross, Bengaluru, 13-14 September, 3pm onwards. Tickets on tickets.linearfestivals.in.