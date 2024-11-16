The beauty of the wild Travancore Palace will host a new exhibition, titled Eyes of the Untamed—The Continuum, by Monish Bali. Presented by The Viceroy Estate, the show features hyper-realistic charcoal works, which the artist specialises in. This series showcases the wild’s raw beauty, with Bali using colour sparingly, only in the animals’ eyes, to forge an emotional connection. “By focusing on the eyes, I aim to create a bond between the observer and the observed, to remind us of our shared existence on this planet," states Bali in his artist note. Curated by designer Ashish Soni, set to evocative music composed by Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash. At Travancore Palace, Delhi, 20-21 November, 5pm-10pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cosplayers as Spiderman from Bengaluru Comic Con 2022

Time to get into extra-character mode It’s that time of the year when you can dress up as your favourite comic book character or a film superhero. Comic Con India 2024 kicks off with the Hyderabad edition. The three-day event will include panels with the likes of Amar Chitra Katha and Raj Comics, and stand-up performances by comedians Harsh Gujral, Azeem Banatwalla, Ravi Gupta and Syed Bashaar. At Hitex Exhibition Centre, Izzathnagar, 15-17 November, 10am-8pm. For details, visit www.comicconindia.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A still from 'Cartes Blanches' by Compagnie Käfig

An adventure in movement Mourad Merzouki, France-based Compagnie Käfig’s artistic director and leading figure on the hip-hop scene, is set to present his celebrated contemporary work, Cartes Blanches, in Mumbai next week. This iteration of the production features six Indian dancers, who were selected after rigorous auditions in 2023 and have been rehearsing under the expert guidance of Merzouki and his team. The show, according to concept note, “is set in a cosy living room with period furniture and the artistes join one another onstage to relate an extraordinary adventure through the memory of bodies and in total simplicity." At Experimental Theatre, NCPA Mumbai, 20 November, 6.30pm. For details, visit www.ncpamumbai.com.

Ka Noh ka Likai, a performance by artist Lapdiang Syiem