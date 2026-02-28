5 events worth stepping out for this weekend

ENGAGING WITH MEMORY

As Sakshi Gallery celebrates its 40 years, the gallery is engaging with a newer set of artistic practices in the show Memory Keepers. The exhibition features artists such as Debashish Paul, Hasan Ali Kadiwala, Moumita Basak, Élodie Alexandre and Sudipta Das, some of whom are showing at the gallery for the first time. These practices “approach memory not as a fixed record, but as a lived experience reshaped, questioned and carried forward,” states the exhibition note. The artists work with diverse mediums to address themes of place, migration, landscape and labour. At Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai, till 31 March, 11am-6pm, closed on Monday and Sunday.

'Snakes and Ladders', an artwork by Olivia Fraser

A JOURNEY INWARDS

The British Council is presenting a new solo exhibition, A Journey Within, by artist Olivia Fraser. Showcased in partnership with Nature Morte, the curated selection of works explore spiritual landscapes. Fraser interprets this journey of inner transformation through Indian miniature and painting traditions. “Her geometric compositions draw from Tantric philosophy and sacred geometry while engaging with the history of 20th century geometric abstraction in Europe and the United States...” says the exhibition note. The show is also accompanied by a site-responsive soundscape by Jason Singh. At British Council, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi, till 25 March, 10am-5pm, Monday to Sunday.

JW Marriott's 'Ramadan Nights' spread.

A FEAST TO REMEMBER

Savour a wide evening spread inspired by traditional Iftar gatherings at JW Marriott's ‘Ramadan Nights’ feast. On offer are dals, kebabs, biryanis, and a variety of halwas. At JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, Ashok Nagar, till 28 February, 7-10.30pm.

'Shoonya', metal, ink and paint on canvas, by Siri Devi Khandavilli.

DOMESTIC DESIGN

Art Centrix Space is presenting Four Strings, a solo show by US-based artist Siri Devi Khandavilli. In this showcase, everyday household objects, like pressure cooker and mirror, have been reconfigured to explore how domestic materials can function as part of architecture. At Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, till 31 March, 11am-6pm.

A moment from the previous edition of Sufi Heritage Festival.

SUFI AT HEART

