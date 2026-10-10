Weekly Planner: A new art space, Waswo X Waswo's new solo, an exhibition of drawings and a design showcase

A layered narrative Waswo X Waswo, an American-born and Udaipur-based artist, is showcasing a solo presentation of his works titled Long Short Stories. His practice, spanning photography and painting, has always centred on collaboration as he works closely with local miniature painters. The themes of history, colonialism and contemporary identity feature strongly in his works, and the current exhibition takes it forward by unfolding as a fictional narrative around history and memory, fact and invention, observation and experience. The narrative is woven around the story of Dandy, who has travelled from Distant Land into Ancient Land, carrying with him the tools of memory and observation. The story develops further as he enters into a close relationship with the prince of the land and they end up feeling the Ancient Land together, fearing ostracisation. “The exhibition takes its title from the idea of stories that remain unspoken because they are too personal, painful, forbidden, scandalous, or intimate to enter the public record,” states the gallery note. “Such stories are sealed in silence by those who experienced them, disappearing first through the act of silence and then through the gradual erasure of memory.” On view till 20 November at Latitude 28, Defence Colony, New Delhi, Monday to Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm.

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An exhibition of drawings by Jatin Das

Drawings Presented by Art Pilgrim, this exhibition will focus on artist Jatin Das’ engagement with line, movement and the human form. The act of drawing and sketching has always been important to the artist, almost like riyaaz of a classical musician. “When I was a student at JJ in Bombay, we had to show 20 sketches before entering the class. I used to make 300 sketches every day; if it was 299, I would even sketch my left hand at one in the morning to make it 300. never used an eraser or worked from a reference,” states Das. For him, the drawing draws itself. On view at Shridharni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi, from 11-15 October, 10 am to 7 pm.

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Anirban Das, 'Durga', cutwork on iron sheet

Reinterpreting myths and legends A new art space in Kolkata, Trace Gallery, is presenting its first group exhibition, Between Myth & Matter. Featuring artists such as Seema Kohli, Kanika Gupta, Anirban Das and Samik De, the show focuses on the many ways in which myth is constantly transformed through “image, craft and contemporary interpretation”. The presentation coincides with the Durga Puja festivities when the city turns into a vibrant canvas for public art. “Within this atmosphere, Between Myth & Matter looks at the shifting relationship between the sacred and the material, bringing sculpture and contemporary image-making into conversation with objects and practices rooted in ritual, devotion and inherited traditions,” states the gallery note. One of the highlights include Seema Kohli’s work, which brings together painting, sculpture and familiar iconography. She uses hand embroidery on batik to draw attention to the labour involved in craftsmanship. Also interesting are Anirban Das’ Durga and Ramayana cut works. On view at Trace Gallery, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Sarani Road, Kolkata, till 28 November, Tuesday-Sunday, 11.30 am to 7.30 pm.

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Gunjan Gupta's collection at India Design ID

The contemporary design landscape At the third Mumbai edition of India Design ID, more than 100 design brands are showcasing furniture, lighting, textiles, décor and design objects. The programme also includes talks and exhibitions exploring themes such as AI in design and the contemporary design landscape. On till 11 October at Jio World Garden, Bandra-Kurla Complex. For details, visit Indiadesignid.com.

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