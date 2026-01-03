4 events to soak up some culture

BREAKING BARRIERS Kamrooz Aram’s art blurs the boundaries between the past and the present, repetition and spontaneity. Born in Iran, and now based in Brooklyn, US, the artist looks at painting as a site of inquiry into art history. At the forthcoming exhibition, Fragment and Division, each composition features Aram’s consistent engagement with fragmentation as “both a visual strategy and conceptual framework”. “Each composition emerges through a process of revision: the surface becomes a palimpsest in which traces of earlier decisions remain visible, indexing time, labor, and the instability of visual memory,” states the curatorial note. At Nature Morte, Mumbai, 8 January (6-9pm) to 21 February (11am-7pm).

The young boy in artist Rajesh Ram's works embodies vulnerability, resilience and the formation of consciousness.

THE WEIGHT OF DREAMS Palette Art Gallery is hosting a solo show of contemporary sculptures and mixed media works by Rajesh Ram. Titled Chhoti Baatein, Bade Sapne, the exhibition features three recurring themes that the Jharkhand-born artist has engaged with in his practice—the young boy, abundance of nature and the boat. “The young boy embodies vulnerability, resilience and the formation of consciousness. In Muthi Bhar Bachpan, a small figure strains under the weight of his harvest, an image both tender and political, speaking to labour, aspiration and weight of dreams,” states the curatorial note. At Palette Art Gallery, New Delhi, till 22 January, 11am-7pm.

Behula These Days, C-type print on archival paper and golden silk thread, 2025.

ART AS WITNESS The solo exhibition, Of Land, River and Body, by Bangladeshi artist Ashfika Rahman features large-scale installations, photography and interactive audio-visual elements, all investigating themes of indigenous violence, land dispossession and fear-driven politics in South Asia. At Vadehra Art Gallery, Defence Colony, till 24 January, 10am–6pm (Sundays closed). For details, www.vadehraart.com.

A still from the documentary film, 'Gail & Bharat'.

THE PERSONAL IS POLITICAL Vikalp Bengaluru in collaboration with Bangalore International Centre will be screening Gail & Bharat, a documentary film that traces the intertwined lives of sociologist Gail Omvedt and activist Bharat Patankar within India’s socio-political movements. The film's director Somnath Waghmare will be in conversation with journalist Sudipto Mondal after the screening. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, Bengaluru, 7 January, 6.30pm.

