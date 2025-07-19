Planner: A lot of art with a side of theatre, 5 events to enjoy a cultural weekend

THE FEMALE GAZE Black Cube Gallery is presenting a group show, Objects may Appear Softer, featuring works by 21 women artists spanning generations and geographies. Some of the visual practitioners include Manisha Agarwal, Sujata Bajaj and Siri Devi Khandavilli, among others. The mediums on display include painting, sculpture, digital and mixed media. Curated by Sanya Malik, founder of the gallery, the show not only looks at the powerful practices of these artists but also centres the transformative role that these women have played in shaping the art ecosystem. They reclaim space by disrupting conventional narratives. At Black Cube Gallery, Hauz Khas, Delhi, 24 July to 4 September, Tuesday to Saturday, 12-6pm.

An artwork by artist Arunima Choudhury.

AN ECO-PRINTS EXHIBIT Artist Arunima Choudhury is presenting her second solo show, āranyaka, at Emami Art, Kolkata. The exhibition features her latest ecoprints and works on paper and cloth. For decades now, the Kolkata-based artist has explored human-nature relationship—this has not just been the subject of her works but also influenced the materiality as well. She has been using natural pigments and eco-printing techniques to examine contemporary conflicts and connections. Choudhury explores the conflicting themes of survival and destruction. At Emami Art, Kolkata, till 9 August, 11am-7pm (closed on Sunday).

Chefs Firozi Karanjia and Rashna Morena

COMMUNITY CUISINE The pop-up, Surat to Dastarkhwan: A Parsi Showcase, curated by chefs Rashna Morena and Firozi Karanjia, will celebrate the food of the Parsi community. On offer will be dishes like Patra ni Machi, Kheema par Eda, Irani Kheema Pav and Mutton Pulao, and desserts such as Lagan nu Custard and Mava Cake. At M Café, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, EPIP Zone, 23-27 July, timings vary. For details, call 916761561.

A still from 'Ghalib in New Delhi'

A COMEDY OF CHANGING TIMES Ghalib in New Delhi is a 105-minute play written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam. In the play, Ghalib, the 19th century poet, decides to revisit his beloved city moved by Faiz’s account of his posthumous fame. But in 21st century Delhi, Ghalib’s conical cap and green robe are greeted with curiosity and bemusement. At Shri Ram Centre, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Delhi, 20 July, 4pm. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

Parag Tandel, Archaic Fishing net series - 4, 2025, Cotton and polyester yarn on Stainless steel wire, MDF Board.