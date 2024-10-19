Weekly planner: 5 events to set a good mood

Botanicals as politics An upcoming exhibition, titled Gulistan, presents contrasts of sorts. In 128 paintings, artist Gopa Trivedi creates an allegorical garden with botanicals and hybrid creatures. However, underlying the imagery of delicate blossoms, is the harsh history of imperialism and use of botanicals as a political tool. The flowers, petals and seeds shown in the artworks were not indigenous to the subcontinent and were brought to India via old trade routes. Trivedi creates a bridge between the old and the current—she paints the specimens in Kampani Kalam while referencing ideas of collective memory. At Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi, 22-28 October, 11am-7pm, Monday-Saturday.

Artwork titled, Blue red on white, by Ansh Kumar for exhibition, Absolute

Playing optical games There is something playful about Ansh Kumar’s works. On view at Method Bandra as part of the solo exhibition, Absolute, the works feature fluid shapes that melt into one another. The viewer is free to form their own meanings of the art on display—in some, you can spy human figures being a diaphanous veil of a wave. However, the set of serigraphs on paper and glass are not just about optical illusions. Rather, they tackle some heavy truths. “The works flirt with abstraction and human forms in a way that messes with your sense of identity,” states the gallery note. At Method Bandra, Mumbai, till 21 November, 8am-10pm, daily.

The promotional poster for 'Shhh...Listen', a play about conserving Wetlands.

To protect an ecosystem Katradi, an initiative of Wind Dancers Trust (India) will be presenting Shhh… Listen! The play, commissioned by the Student Conference for Conservation Science (SCCS), brings traditional art forms like Kattaikkuttu, Oyilattam, Medai Nadagam, and Bharatanatyam together to creatively address one of today’s most pressing environmental issues—wetland preservation. Wetlands are vital ecosystems that support biodiversity, combat climate change, and sustain the livelihoods of countless communities. Shhh… Listen, guided by Katradi’s founder Sangeeta Isvaran and Sri Krishna Kattaikkuttu Khuzu founder Thilagavathi Palani, highlights the urgency of protecting these natural ecosystems while showcasing the talent of artists deeply rooted in their traditions. At J.N. Tata Auditorium, IISc, Bengaluru, on 21 October, 7pm-8pm.

A still from 27 Down

A flashback to 70s Travel back to the seventies with Awtar Krishna Kaul’s 27 Down, based on the Hindi novel, Athara Sooraj Ke Paudhe. The film’s centred around Sanjay, a railway employee who is battling between his duty towards his authoritarian father and his desire for freedom. The 1974 drama is popular today for its unique cinematography, themes of societal expectations, pursuit of dreams and self-discovery. This film screening is the second in a six-month long series, ‘The Radical Seventies’, a collaboration between MAP and Bangalore Film Forum, co-curated by Ashish Rajadhyaksha. At MAP Bengaluru, Mazumdar-Shaw Auditorium, 1st floor, 26 October, 4.30pm-7.30pm.

Promo for Sad Girls' Happy Hours

Happy Hours Unlimited Hosted by Urooj Ashfaq, Sad Girls’ Happy Hours, is a curated Sunday brunch experience features unfiltered and intimate live performances by Komorebi and Shreeja Chaturvedi. With this edition centered on Karva Chauth, get ready for a Sunday that will be a unique blend of heartfelt melodies and hearty laughs. At Bonobo, Linking Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai, on 20 October, 12.30pm.