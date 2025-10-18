Planner: 4 events to enjoy a sparkling weekend

FRENCH GASTRONOMY

Odette, Singapore, comes to India and is serving special meals at Oberoi Hotels and Resorts in Bengaluru and Mumbai. The three Michelin-starred modern French restaurant, housed within the National Gallery, Singapore, is helmed by Chef Julien Royer. Named after his grandmother Odette, the restaurant is known for its focus on seasonality, terroir and artisanal produce. The menu being served in India will feature dishes such as mangrove crab with nashi pear and Kristal caviar and Late Harvest comprising grapes, sauternes and aloe vera. At Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, Bengaluru, 18-19 October, and Mumbai 23-24 October, 7pm onwards.

Artwork by Myanmar-based artist ChuuNyuWein

PEOPLE'S MOVEMENTS

The Fearless Foundation for the Arts is hosting a new show, Art of Liberation, in the Capital. Curated by artist Shilo Shiv Suleman, the exhibition brings together artists, activists and other cultural practitioners from South Asia. With Myna Mukherjee as the curatorial advisor and Tara Lal as the co-host, Art of Liberation features works that emerge from the heart of people’s movements. It includes women artists from Nepal, Afghanistan, Iran, Myanmar and India. The show will also feature performances and words by Aamir Aziz, Delhi Sultanate, and others. The show is on view at Travancore Palace, New Delhi, till 21 October, 10am-8pm daily.

A still from the film, 'Margarita with a Straw'.

MATTERS OF THE MIND

Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), and National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) are together organising a day-long film festival called Screening the Mind. The festival features six films – in Marathi, Kannada and Hindi – that tackle different angles of mental health. They includes Khidki that explores the loneliness of ageing, Dhoosar that looks at the impact of Alzheimer’s, Enso, a tender story of grief. The event concludes with Shonali Bose’s acclaimed film, Margarita with a Straw. The curated showcase is a precursor to Manotsava – the National Mental Health Festival being held early next month. At Bangalore International Centre, Bengaluru, 19 October, 11am-7pm. Entry is free.

Promotional poster for Cha Party Vol. 1

BONDING OVER MATCHA

It's going to be a day of conversations, community, design, music and matcha at the Cha Party Vol. 1, a day-long event being hosted by Freedom Tree, a Bengaluru-based retail design brand, and Ela Matcha on Sunday. The programme has been designed to flow as one continuous experience where guests can explore multiple workshops such as the Kintsugi Workshop by Khushi Khated, hands-on printing with Panic Press and the Board Games Corner by The Board Game Company. The evening schedule features a live music set by Sakré. Powering the event are signature matcha drinks put together by The Ela Matcha Bar. At Freedom Tree, Indiranagar 1st Stage, Bengaluru, 19 October, 12pm-7.30pm. To register, DM @ela.matcha or @freedomtreehome on Instagram.

