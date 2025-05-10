6 events you must check out this Mother’s Day weekend

A TRIBUTE TO ARTISANS In a collaboration with Jaipur Rugs, artist Gurjeet Singh has created a new body of work to reflect the reality of artisans’ lives. The exhibition, Dreamers, has been envisioned not just as a “tribute to the lives of artisans and residents of Jaipur…but also the emotions that Gurjeet resonated with most deeply,” states the gallery note. Throughout his practice, Singh has explored ideas of queerness and identity through his textile sculptures. In this show, he looks at the notion of individuality in relation to the “patriarchal and tradition-bound context of the artisans’ lives.” The collaborative pieces ere created with Godhi, Boogli, Gajanand, Pinki, Pushpa, Jahir, Nishrat, and Rais. At Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai, till 7 June, 10am-6pm.

A painting by Abhishek Singh on show at the 'Process to Path' exhibition.

BONDING WITH NATURE Ojas Art is presenting a solo exhibition, Process to Path, by Abhishek Singh, who combines spiritual themes, elements from myths and legends and a deep reverence for the natural world in his works. In this show, Singh has tried to decipher the relationship between the artist and the process of creating art through sketches and acrylic works on paper and canvas. “The highlight is one of his live paintings, Elephants can Fly, created at the Jaipur Literature Festival 2024. This artwork also scripts the beginning of a new mythological narrative centred around elephants,” states the gallery note.

At Ojas Art, Delhi, till 21 June, 11am-7pm, closed on Sunday and Monday.

Blondie’s Dreamy’s Mores Matcha.

MATCHA ADO ABOUT MOTHER'S DAY Blondie by Bastian will be hosting A Little Matcha, A Lot of Love, a unique matcha experience at Nine Dine to celebrate Mother’s Day. The event is curated and hosted by matcha expert and co-founder Natasha Hemani who will be crafting her signature matcha lattes. Other attractions include the Croissant Station and the Make Your Own Charm Station. At Nine Dine, Jio World Drive, 11 May, 11am to 4pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.com.

Mother's Day Brunch at Seven Kitchens, The St. Regis Mumbai.

BRUNCH WITH MOM The St. Regis Mumbai collaborates with Sephora India for a Mother’s Day special brunch. On the menu are handcrafted delicacies such as Dan Dan Noodles, General Tso’s Chicken, Ricotta & Spinach Crespelle, Medieval Blancmange, Shabdeg, Election Cake, Basbousa, and more. At Seven Kitchens, The St. Regis Mumbai, 11 May, 12.30pm to 4pm. For details, call 8657522956.

NGMA's 'Warp and Weft' workshop will include talks, demos and hands on experience on weaving and eco printing.

WORK WITH WEAVES Ahead of International Museum Day on 18 May, the National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru is hosting Warp and Weft, a four-day workshop facilitated by 3rd Space Lab Collective. The workshop will feature talks and demos by handloom weavers, dyers and textile artists. The workshop is open to participants ages 18 years and above. Entry is free. At National Gallery of Modern Art, # 49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, Bengaluru, 14-17 May, 11am–5.30pm. For details and registration, instagram.com/ngma_bengaluru.

An artist painting a mural

PLAY WITH MURALS Facilitated by artist Deepa Juliana, The Mural of the Story, is a multi-day workshop designed for 13-16 year olds that aims to introduce them to the art of mural painting. The young participants also get to paint their own murals. Registration fees for the workshop is ₹1,000. At MAP Bengaluru, Kasturba Road, Bengaluru, 12–17 May, 10am–4pm. For details, visit map-india.org.