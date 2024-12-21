Flavours of Kashmir Chor Bizarre, which specialises in the culinary heritage of Kashmir, is hosting a wazwan festival. It includes both delicacies put together by Muslim wazas (cooks) as well as dishes from the repertoire of Kashmiri Pandits. The special menu features 40 dishes, including paneer kanti, nadroo palak, Bhaderwah rajma, seekh kebab kanti, goshtaba, and kabergah. The Kashmiri tarami, or a traditional meal served in a beaten copper vessel, features 13 dishes and comes in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The Kashmiri Pandit platter includes some of the popular fare, such as dum aloo, nadroo tikki and mutton rogan josh. At Chor Bizarre, Asaf Ali Road, New Delhi, for lunch and dinner.

A still from 'To Da Bone' by La Horde

Blending art and tech La Horde, a French collective of multidisciplinary artists, has been touring the country with its performance, To Da Bone. In line with their interdisciplinary approach, this production brings together the collective and Ballet National de Marseille, blending art, technology, and collaboration. To be held in Chennai, this is the final chapter of the tour, which has travelled to four other cities previously. Eleven jump-style dancers feature in this intense performance, which delves into themes of rebellion, identity and resistance. At the Atrium, AF Madras, College Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai, 8pm-9pm.

Phoenix Marketcity all decked up for the season

Go on a Christmas splurge From handmade jewellery to home decor, shop for Christmas decorations and gifts for your loved ones and yourself at Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru's Christmas Market. You can also savour seasonal goodies like gingerbread cookies, hot chocolate and mulled wine. At Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru, Mahadevapura, 20 December-1 January, noon-8pm.

A plate of Patatas Bravas

Feast away Fine-dining restaurant Neuma is currently hosting ‘Christmas with the Nutcracker’ and on offer are festive cocktails, jazz nights and a lavish Christmas spread. Among the highlights are Patatas Bravas, Mushroom Pâté Brûlée, Ancho-Charred Tenderloin, Christmas Yule Log and Cherry Hot Pie. At Neuma, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, noon-1.30pm, till 25 December.

An artwork by Anupam Sud on display at 'The Journey A Full Circle' exhibition.