Weekly planner: 5 events that promise a merry time

Flavours of Kashmir
Chor Bizarre, which specialises in the culinary heritage of Kashmir, is hosting a wazwan festival. It includes both delicacies put together by Muslim wazas (cooks) as well as dishes from the repertoire of Kashmiri Pandits. The special menu features 40 dishes, including paneer kanti, nadroo palak, Bhaderwah rajma, seekh kebab kanti, goshtaba, and kabergah. The Kashmiri tarami, or a traditional meal served in a beaten copper vessel, features 13 dishes and comes in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The Kashmiri Pandit platter includes some of the popular fare, such as dum aloo, nadroo tikki and mutton rogan josh. At Chor Bizarre, Asaf Ali Road, New Delhi, for lunch and dinner.
Blending art and tech
La Horde, a French collective of multidisciplinary artists, has been touring the country with its performance, To Da Bone. In line with their interdisciplinary approach, this production brings together the collective and Ballet National de Marseille, blending art, technology, and collaboration. To be held in Chennai, this is the final chapter of the tour, which has travelled to four other cities previously. Eleven jump-style dancers feature in this intense performance, which delves into themes of rebellion, identity and resistance. At the Atrium, AF Madras, College Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai, 8pm-9pm.
Go on a Christmas splurge
From handmade jewellery to home decor, shop for Christmas decorations and gifts for your loved ones and yourself at Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru's Christmas Market. You can also savour seasonal goodies like gingerbread cookies, hot chocolate and mulled wine. At Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru, Mahadevapura, 20 December-1 January, noon-8pm.
Feast away
Fine-dining restaurant Neuma is currently hosting ‘Christmas with the Nutcracker’ and on offer are festive cocktails, jazz nights and a lavish Christmas spread. Among the highlights are Patatas Bravas, Mushroom Pâté Brûlée, Ancho-Charred Tenderloin, Christmas Yule Log and Cherry Hot Pie. At Neuma, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, noon-1.30pm, till 25 December.
An artist's evolution
Palette Art Gallery, Delhi is currently showing Anupam Sud: The Journey A Full Circle, featuring over 60 works that range from her early etchings created in the 1970s to experimental print collages developed during covid. The exhibition aims to highlight Sud’s contributions to etching and printmaking, spanning 50 years. At Palette Art Gallery, Golf Links, Delhi, till 7 February, 11am-7pm (Sundays closed). For details, visit paletteartgallery.com.