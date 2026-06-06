From food festivals to art exhibitions, pack the week ahead with these 5 exciting events

Fabric as skin Latitude 28 is presenting a group show, Lived-in Skin: Textile as Armour as Memory, featuring the works of Sabeen Omar, Meenakshi Nihalani and Anshu Singh. The exhibition goes beyond the physical attributes of textile and looks at the emotional residue and inherited histories that each piece of cloth carries. In each work on display, personal memories engage with broader histories of migration, labour and survival. “Referencing Louise Bourgeois’ attachment to garments and David Wojnarowicz’s evocation of queer memory through clothing, the exhibition positions textile as both witness and archive,” states the exhibition note. While Sri Lankan artist Sabeen Omar creates layered works from found and familial materials, Meenakshi Nihalani works with weaves and applique to explore inherited domestic forms. Singh works with industrial textile remnants sourced from garment and weaving units. On view at Latitude 28, New Delhi, till 25 June, Monday to Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm.

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The taste of Punjab Curated by chef Harjinder Singh, the festival, ‘Punjabi Trails’, celebrates the rich and hearty flavours of Punjab. The menu features classics such as butter chicken, aloo wadiyan, Amritsari kulcha chole and dal makhni. Till 14 June, 12.30-3pm/6.30-11pm. Feast, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Dilip Kale is presenting curated live talk shows exploring Pandit Shivkumar Sharma’s artistic journey

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Remembering a master The National Centre for the Performing Arts is celebrating the legacy of santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma through rare archival recordings. The listening session, organised as part of the NCPA Citi Nad Ninad’s From Our Archives series, has been guided by his senior disciples and instrumentalists, Dilip Kale and Takahiro Arai. The evening will feature selected audio and video excerpts from Sharma’s recordings, especially those recorded at the NCPA between 1971 and 2019, along with commentary by the two artists. Kale, who performed with his guru at several festivals, has presented curated live talk shows exploring Sharma’s artistic journey. Arai, a Japanese citizen, has spent the last 18 years in Mumbai learning the santoor under the tutelage of the maestro. He represents a rich crosscultural exchange rooted in years of training in the santoor tradition. On June 6, 6.30 pm, at the Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai.

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The ongoing food festival at Torii

A special food festival Pan-Asian restaurant Torii has introduced a special midweek menu every Tuesday and Wednesday, featuring some of its signature favourites across sushi, dim sums and desserts. The menu includes Truffle Edamame Mushi-Gyoza with cream cheese, Katsu Chicken Roll and Honey Almond Crunch Sundae. 7pm onwards. Torii, Union Park, Khar West, Mumbai. For details, visit www.toriirestaurant.com.

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Ideas of womanhood The group exhibition, She, brings together seven women artists from across South Asia, each exploring ideas of selfhood, womanhood and identity through their individual practices. Participating artists include Afina Ashraff, Alishba Binte Faisal, Krisha Bhuva, Jahnvi Rohet, Mays Al Moosawi, Mahnoor Salman Khan and Pem Lham. Till 5 July, 11am-6pm (Sundays closed). Gallery Pristine Contemporary, Saini Bhawan, New Delhi.