Weekly planner: An exhibition of masters, a cocktail festival and a special menu by Doma Wang

Celebrating artistic expression Nostalgia Colours gallery is presenting an exhibition, Utsav ‘26, featuring works by 18 artists such as Arpana Caur, Paritosh Sen, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Jogen Chowdhury and Ganesh Pyne. Themed around ‘The Poetry of Art/The Art of Poetry’, the show celebrates diverse forms of artistic expression and individual imagination. These works draw on varied influences including poetry, mythology, memory, culture and everyday experiences. The show is presented in two sections—paintings, drawings and sketches. In the former, viewers can see the use of colour, composition, form and texture, which made each artistic practice unique. “The drawings and sketches section provides a more intimate perspective. Often spontaneous and immediate, drawings and sketches reveal the artist's hand, the movement of a line and the development of an idea,” states the gallery note. On view at Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, 14 to 19 November, 11 am to 8 pm.

Bar shift The third edition of this cocktail-focused festival will feature conversations on the art of a good pour, alongside a curated cocktail menu. Highlights include the tequila-led Garden Heat and the classic Piccante. On 19 November, 8.30 pm, at Olive Beach, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru.

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View full Image View full Image Veenita Chandvankar, 'Till we Meet'

The real meets the imagined A new solo show, Elsewhere from Within, by Veenita Chendvankar at KYNKYNY Mumbai features paintings that have an interplay of colour and texture. The artist draws from folklore, rhymes and the uninhibited imagination of childhood. An array of colours populate her canvases, from delicate grey, blue and teal to more muted tones of ochre and pink. The artist goes beyond the everyday experience to spin narratives around fantastical creatures, flora and fauna, and floating forms. “The blank canvas becomes a point of departure, with successive layers of acrylic pigment, applied through a variety of tools and techniques, gradually establishing a field of colour, texture and tonal variation,” states the gallery note. Chendvankar works with seven to eight layers of fine wash, allowing patterns and formations to emerge onto the canvas, which then develop organically into a visual narrative. On view till 6 December at KYNKYNY Mumbai, Tuesday to Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm.

A Bengali winter, served home Kolkata-based chef Polash Mandal brings the flavours of home to this food pop-up. The bhuribhoj begins with aloor chop, topshe fry and lote maach bhaja. The main course features katla fulkopi kaliya and jhinge posto, alongside the classic combination of kosha mangsho and basanti pulao. Nolen gurer payesh, rosogolla and mishti doi round off the meal. Till 20 November, 7 pm to 11 pm, at JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru.

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View full Image View full Image A series of work developed by Barkha Gupta

Looking beyond the surface Moving between Fixed and Flow, a solo exhibition of ceramic tiles and drawings by Delhi-based visual artist Barkha Gupta was developed at Hampi Art Labs. Her work draws parallels between embroidery, sewing and stitching surfaces. On view till 30 November, 11am-6pm (Sundays closed). Exhibit 320, Lado Sarai, New Delhi.