Weekly planner: Father's Day brunch, an evening of theatre, a fashion pop-up, new exhibitions, and more

Kalakriti Art Gallery, Hyderabad, is simultaneously showing a series of three exhibitions—Liminal Threshold, In The Viewing Room, and A Special Viewing of Works by Ann Carrington. The first one is a solo show of works by Sumit Sharma, who explores the personal narratives around domestic objects such as pillows, mattresses and bedding. His idea is to look at the fluid lines between the subconscious, memory and imagination that underlie these objects. Then there is a special viewing of British artist Ann Carrington, in collaboration with Tara Art, which features her signature sculptural bouquet made from upcycled silver cutlery. In addition to these two exhibitions, Kalakriti is also showing a curated display, In The Viewing Room, of 15 emerging artists such as Aishwaryan K., Amjum Rizve, Chinmayee Behera, Dimpy Menon, Gopinath S., Idan Zareski and Venkat Bothsa. On view at Kalakriti Art Gallery, Hyderabad, till 18 August, 11 am to 7 pm.
Written and directed by Omkar Bhatkar, Winter Rain, a 75-minute English play follows the lives of four individuals as their stories intertwine across places and time. On 21 June, 6.30 pm. The Cube, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
A new exhibition, What Remains Tender, opens at the Vida Heydari Contemporary this weekend. The two artists, Samim Alam Beg and Vivek VC, work with mediums such as clay, drawing, image and print transfer to understand how memory transforms over time. “This exhibition allows their interdisciplinary practices to move between what is held and what is lost, what persists and what recedes, inviting viewers into a space shaped by attention, resonance, and the quiet act of persistence,” states the exhibition note. While Alam Beg, born in Murshidabad, explores the complexity present in nature through sculptural forms and image, Vivek VC, who hails from Kerala, delves into folklore and the spectral world through drawing, painting and mixed media. On view at Vida Heydari Contemporary, Pune, from 21 June to 2 August, Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 6.30 pm. The preview is on 20 June, 7 pm to 9 pm.
Amethyst is hosting a fashion pop-up featuring discounted accessories, jewellery, dresses, co-ord sets, tops, kurtas, pants and saris from brands such as Vaayu, Surmaye, Ofrida, Medha, Capisvirleo, Yavi, Yam, Anavila and Eka. 23-28 June, 11am-7.30pm. The Folly at Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai.
Russian artist Julia Usmanova presents a solo exhibition, When India Became Home, that explores themes of memory, identity and belonging through paintings inspired by her experiences of living in India. The exhibition has been conceptualised by Neena Gulati. Till 23 June, 11am-7pm. Main Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi.
Pops & Pours
Celebrate Father’s Day with a lavish brunch featuring global cuisines and unlimited cocktails. Guests can also enjoy pool access and a dedicated kids’ play zone, making it an ideal outing for the entire family. 21 June, 12.30-3.30pm. Moxy Kitchen, Moxy Bengaluru Prestige Tech Cloud, Navarathna Agrahara, Bengaluru.
Avantika Bhuyan is a national features editor at the Mint Lounge. With nearly 20 years of experience, her writing practice lies at the intersection of art, inclusivity, and cultural heritage. She has focused on ways in which art can be used to create solidarities and connections between global communities. Her special interest lies in connecting history with the present moment through stories of contemporary archives, ongoing archaeological discoveries, and people reviving endangered languages. The idea is to look at how we arrive at who we are today as a society. One of her significant endeavours has been to bring out the annual art special for Mint Lounge, which has emerged as a collector's edition over the years. The special issue captures the pulse of the cultural ecosystem, with commissioned pieces exploring the latest trends while also highlighting practitioners and issues that need to be made visible. Avantika also pens the monthly 'Raising Parents' column, which explores art and culture ideas for both adults and children. In recent years, she has been exploring the way technology, particularly social media and AI, has impacted parenting and child development.
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