Weekly planner: Father's Day brunch, an evening of theatre, a fashion pop-up, new exhibitions, and more

Kalakriti Art Gallery, Hyderabad, is simultaneously showing a series of three exhibitions—Liminal Threshold, In The Viewing Room, and A Special Viewing of Works by Ann Carrington. The first one is a solo show of works by Sumit Sharma, who explores the personal narratives around domestic objects such as pillows, mattresses and bedding. His idea is to look at the fluid lines between the subconscious, memory and imagination that underlie these objects. Then there is a special viewing of British artist Ann Carrington, in collaboration with Tara Art, which features her signature sculptural bouquet made from upcycled silver cutlery. In addition to these two exhibitions, Kalakriti is also showing a curated display, In The Viewing Room, of 15 emerging artists such as Aishwaryan K., Amjum Rizve, Chinmayee Behera, Dimpy Menon, Gopinath S., Idan Zareski and Venkat Bothsa. On view at Kalakriti Art Gallery, Hyderabad, till 18 August, 11 am to 7 pm.
Written and directed by Omkar Bhatkar, Winter Rain, a 75-minute English play follows the lives of four individuals as their stories intertwine across places and time. On 21 June, 6.30 pm. The Cube, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
A new exhibition, What Remains Tender, opens at the Vida Heydari Contemporary this weekend. The two artists, Samim Alam Beg and Vivek VC, work with mediums such as clay, drawing, image and print transfer to understand how memory transforms over time. “This exhibition allows their interdisciplinary practices to move between what is held and what is lost, what persists and what recedes, inviting viewers into a space shaped by attention, resonance, and the quiet act of persistence,” states the exhibition note. While Alam Beg, born in Murshidabad, explores the complexity present in nature through sculptural forms and image, Vivek VC, who hails from Kerala, delves into folklore and the spectral world through drawing, painting and mixed media. On view at Vida Heydari Contemporary, Pune, from 21 June to 2 August, Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 6.30 pm. The preview is on 20 June, 7 pm to 9 pm.
Amethyst is hosting a fashion pop-up featuring discounted accessories, jewellery, dresses, co-ord sets, tops, kurtas, pants and saris from brands such as Vaayu, Surmaye, Ofrida, Medha, Capisvirleo, Yavi, Yam, Anavila and Eka. 23-28 June, 11am-7.30pm. The Folly at Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai.
Russian artist Julia Usmanova presents a solo exhibition, When India Became Home, that explores themes of memory, identity and belonging through paintings inspired by her experiences of living in India. The exhibition has been conceptualised by Neena Gulati. Till 23 June, 11am-7pm. Main Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi.
Pops & Pours
Celebrate Father’s Day with a lavish brunch featuring global cuisines and unlimited cocktails. Guests can also enjoy pool access and a dedicated kids’ play zone, making it an ideal outing for the entire family. 21 June, 12.30-3.30pm. Moxy Kitchen, Moxy Bengaluru Prestige Tech Cloud, Navarathna Agrahara, Bengaluru.