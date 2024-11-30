Get to know all about the resilience of tubers at a unique festival organised by Spudnik Farms. Titled Rooting for Tubers Festival, the event will feature interactive workshops, where you can learn from nutritionists and chefs such as Anumitra Ghosh of Edible Archives and Payal Shah of Kobo Fermentary about cooking with these vegetables. Farmers will showcase tuber varieties, while sharing indigenous knowledge and stories. There will also be discussions around the role of tubers in climate resilience and food security. At St John’s Annexe 3, Koramangala, Bengaluru, on 1 December, 10am-5.30pm.
A new production, Tabiyat, is all about focusing on one’s overall well-being. Directed by Manoj Shah, this Gujarati play features actors such as Mansi Joshi, Disha Savla Upadhyay, Dharmendra Gohil, and others. The cast embarks on a collaborative journey with the audience in a shared pursuit of health and well-being through the means of theatre. Hailed as an “investigative musical”, the play is set against the backdrop of a health crisis in Mumbai. The story is essentially a love triangle between the mind, body and soul. At the Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai, this evening, 5pm.
This weekend, wake up and literally smell the coffee at the Mumbai Coffee Festival. Savour coffee flavours of 30-plus roasters from across the country, and participate in workshops, like How to Read a Coffee Bag, and contests, such as Latte Art Championship. At South Sky, Jio World Drive, Bandra East, till 1 December, noon-10pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.
Utsav2024, an annual exhibition of works of modern masters, curated by Ratnottama Sengupta, pays homage to artists such as K.G. Subramanian, Paritosh Sen and Rabin Mondal. At Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, 1-6 December, 10am-8pm. For details, visit www.nostalgiacolours.com.
A Hundred Hands, a Bengaluru-based non- profit trust, will be hosting a double show over the next one week that celebrates Indian arts, crafts and their creators. This weekend, the Art for All festival that's a part of Blr Hubba will showcase artworks by 40+ contemporary artists – the oeuvre ranging from oils and water colours to sketching and sculptures. This will be followed by the Festival of Handmade where visitors can meet over 100 artisans from all over India and shop for all things handcrafted including textiles. At Freedom Park, Bengaluru; 30 November - 1 December and 4-8 December, 11am - 8pm. For details visit, ahundredhands.org.
Mumbai-based entertainment production company AGP World in collaborating with Yash Raj Films is set to bring musical comedy, Blame It On Bollywood, to Bengaluru next week. Centred on an Indian family, the laugh-a-minute comedy unspools when the darling daughter decides to embrace an inter-caste marriage. With a cast that includes veterans like Anant Mahadevan, Jayati Bhatia and Bharat Dabholkar and Darshan Jariwala among others, the 100-minute-long musical goes on to poke fun at the idiosyncrasies that planning a big fat Indian wedding entails. The play wraps subjects like family dynamics, societal expectations, and generational conflicts in parodies of Bollywood hit songs, inviting audiences to sing and dance along. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte, Bengaluru, 6-7 December, 7.30pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.