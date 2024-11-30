6 events that make it a jam-packed week

A workshop on tubers, an art show celebrating India's modern masters to a coffee festival, two theatrical productions and an arts and crafts market, this week has you spoilt for choice

Toast to tubers Get to know all about the resilience of tubers at a unique festival organised by Spudnik Farms. Titled Rooting for Tubers Festival, the event will feature interactive workshops, where you can learn from nutritionists and chefs such as Anumitra Ghosh of Edible Archives and Payal Shah of Kobo Fermentary about cooking with these vegetables. Farmers will showcase tuber varieties, while sharing indigenous knowledge and stories. There will also be discussions around the role of tubers in climate resilience and food security. At St John's Annexe 3, Koramangala, Bengaluru, on 1 December, 10am-5.30pm.

Theatre for well-being A new production, Tabiyat, is all about focusing on one's overall well-being. Directed by Manoj Shah, this Gujarati play features actors such as Mansi Joshi, Disha Savla Upadhyay, Dharmendra Gohil, and others. The cast embarks on a collaborative journey with the audience in a shared pursuit of health and well-being through the means of theatre. Hailed as an "investigative musical", the play is set against the backdrop of a health crisis in Mumbai. The story is essentially a love triangle between the mind, body and soul. At the Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai, this evening, 5pm.

Savour and sip a cuppa of cappuccino or filter coffee at the Mumbai Coffee Festival

All the flavours of coffee This weekend, wake up and literally smell the coffee at the Mumbai Coffee Festival. Savour coffee flavours of 30-plus roasters from across the country, and participate in workshops, like How to Read a Coffee Bag, and contests, such as Latte Art Championship. At South Sky, Jio World Drive, Bandra East, till 1 December, noon-10pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.

A painting by Paritosh Sen that will be on display at Utsav 2024

Master strokes Utsav2024, an annual exhibition of works of modern masters, curated by Ratnottama Sengupta, pays homage to artists such as K.G. Subramanian, Paritosh Sen and Rabin Mondal. At Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, 1-6 December, 10am-8pm. For details, visit www.nostalgiacolours.com.

Meet, explore and shop for all things handcrafted at the Festival of Handmade.

An arts and crafts showcase A Hundred Hands, a Bengaluru-based non- profit trust, will be hosting a double show over the next one week that celebrates Indian arts, crafts and their creators. This weekend, the Art for All festival that's a part of Blr Hubba will showcase artworks by 40+ contemporary artists – the oeuvre ranging from oils and water colours to sketching and sculptures. This will be followed by the Festival of Handmade where visitors can meet over 100 artisans from all over India and shop for all things handcrafted including textiles. At Freedom Park, Bengaluru; 30 November - 1 December and 4-8 December, 11am - 8pm. For details visit, ahundredhands.org.

