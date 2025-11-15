Planner: Art, design and flavours to explore this weekend

A FINE BALANCE

The Jaipur Centre for Art, or JCA, is celebrating its first anniversary with the solo show of artist Ayesha Sultana. Titled Fragility and Resilience, the exhibition has been organised in collaboration with the Ishara Art Foundation and supported by Experimenter. The diversity of the artist’s practice is reflected in the show, with hand-blown glass sculptures, oil paintings, watercolours on Japanese silk tissue, and works on clay-coated paper on view. One of the highlights is the Breath Count series, in which Sultana inscribes marks on clay-coated paper to record time through the rhythm of inhalation and exhalation. At Jaipur Centre for Art, City Palace, Jaipur, till 4 January 2026, 11am-6pm.

A painting by Amol K. Patil for his solo show, 'A Forest of Remembrance'.

ROOTED IN THE CITY

Amol K. Patil is showing his second solo at Project 88, Mumbai. Titled A Forest of Remembrance, the exhibition is enmeshed within the daily rhythm of the Maximum City. In the large-scale sculptures and small paintings on showcase, the artist continues to be a chronicler of everyday life, focusing his lens on the migrant labour and residents of chawls. This is a site-specific iteration of the larger project showcased at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, California, last year, curated by Victoria Sung, Margot Norton and Tausif Noor. At Project 88, Mumbai, till 31 December, 11am-7pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Players at a previous edition of Dunk Street Festival

BASKETBALL FEVER

The third edition of Dunk Street Festival, which celebrates basketball and street culture is back! The two-day festival's schedule includes back-to-back games, live music performances, stalls for food and clothes and accessories inspired by the sport. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar, Delhi, 15-16 November, 11am onwards. For details, visit www.dunkstreetfest.com.

A sculptural piece by Jenjum Gadi for Transcendent Memories 2.0.

MOTIFS OF MEMORIES

Fashion designer and artist Jenjum Gadi is presenting Transcendent Memories 2.0, an exhibition of brass sculptures filled with delicate motifs, inspired by his mother’s garden. The show is part of Art Mumbai 2025. At Arch No. 3, Members’ Enclosure, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, till 16 November, 11am-7pm. For details, visit www.artmumbai.com.

The new menu at Loya, Taj Westend is inspired by the cuisines of northern India.

NORTHERN FLAVOURS