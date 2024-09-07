Weekly planner: 6 events to treat yourself to

Something new To mark its fifth anniversary, Method is presenting Portrait of Time, featuring 40 artists such as Aniruddh Mehta, Aashim Tyagi, Gargi Chandola, Kashin Patel, Meghna Singh Patpatia, Myles, and Nirvair Rai. “For anyone who has been to Method, the show will conjure up feelings of reminiscence while also evoking something new,” reads the exhibition note. The gallery had opened five years ago with graphic and digital artist Aniruddh Mehta’s first solo exhibition, in which he had chosen to showcase paintings instead of digital art. This time, the artists have responded to the idea of the “portrait”, and taken it forward in their style. At Method, Kala Ghoda, Fort, and Mount Mary, Bandra West, Mumbai, till 29 September.

Hyderabadi Haleem is on the menu at Kheer, the fine dining restaurant at Roseate House Delhi

A feast from Hyderabad Chef Rehman M., considered an expert on the cuisine of Hyderabad, is showcasing some signature dishes at Kheer, the fine dining restaurant at Roseate House Delhi. He has curated an a la carte menu, available on select days, to give a glimpse of the traditional fare of Hyderabad. The meal starts with a selection of soups, followed by smoked tandoori dishes like the taajdar khumb achari. The main course includes the signature haleem and chippe ka gosht. This showcase is part of the ongoing efforts by Roseate Hotels and Resorts to highlight India’s culinary diversity. At Kheer, Roseate House, Aerocity, New Delhi, till 12 September, 7pm-11pm.

Heirloom Sarees: The Glory of India's Woven Heritage showcases the richness of India’s textiles

Treasured weaves Around 40 privately owned saris which are at least 50 years old are on display at the Heirloom Sarees: The Glory of India's Woven Heritage, showcasing the richness of India’s textiles. The show, which includes ikats, Paithanis, Kanjeevarams and Banarasis, marks 25 years of non-profit Delhi Crafts Council’s Sarees Of India exhibition, known for presenting India’s handloom traditions. At Gallery, second floor, India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg, Delhi, till 8 September, 11am-6pm.

KG Subramanyan, Untitled watercolour on paper, 8.25 x 5.75

100 years, 100 drawings: Remembering KGS DakshinaChitra Museum, in association with Seagull Books, is marking K.G. Subramanyan’s birth centenary year with Tale of Three Cities, an exhibition featuring over 100 drawings. The late artist made these drawings during visits to Beijing, Oxford and New York. At Varija Art Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum, Muttukadu, Chennai, from 7 September-1 December, 10am-6pm (Tuesdays closed).

The Onasadhya at M Café, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

A feast fit for Onam To mark Onam, the Marriott is hosting a food festival. On offer are dishes like nadan kozhi curry and Malabar mutton biryani, and classics such as palada payasam, avial and kootu curry. At M Café, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, till 15 September, 12:30-4pm. For details, call 8049435000.

Publicity poster for Hindi satirical play, Des

A matter of politics Des, written and directed by Abhishek Majumdar, is a Hindi satirical comedy. It revolves around the life of a young couple in Delhi who discover their love and differences while India finds its footing after independence. At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Mumbai, on 10 September, 6pm/9pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.