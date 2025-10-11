Planner: 5 cultural picks for your week ahead

VISION AND REFUGE

Kalakriti Art Gallery, Hyderabad, is showcasing two solo exhibitions— Mirror of Vision by Bratin Khan, and A Room for Refuge by Anupama Alias Anil. Khan’s first solo in the city showcases a personal dialogue between the artist, nature and tradition. He uses tempera to create luminous spaces on canvas, with the painted figures flitting between natural fluid forms. Alias Anil’s work is also autobiographical. It takes inspiration from her studio, a space that offers her both succour and a creative outlet. The showcase also seeks to show the evolution of the artists’ visual language over the years to what it is now. At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Hyderabad, till 9 November, 11am- 7pm.

Dominus Aeris Flux VII-2025 by Thukral and Tagra

CURATORIAL GAME BOARD

The second iteration of Games People Play is currently on view at Lalit Kala Akademi. This also marks 20 years of collaborative studio practice for artist duo Thukral and Tagra. Through Games People Play, which has been conceived as a play-test in exhibition making, the duo continue to explore the “idea of play as a psychological, social, political and internal condition shaped by the anxieties of our present moment.” This particular iteration has been envisioned as a curatorial gameboard, which will continue to unfold over 10 days through new works. At Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi, till 16 October.

On the menu of the Himachali cuisine curated by chef Kuldeep Thakur.

A FEAST FROM THE HILLS

Savour Himachali cuisine at this food pop-up curated by chef Kuldeep Thakur. The buffet spread includes Chha Gosht, Vegetable Patrodu, the classic Mittha (sweet rice) and Himachali Apple Tart with a Rabri drizzle. At Quattro, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, Tirumanahalli, till 12 October, 12.30-3.30pm/7-11pm. For details, call 8792918274.

A painting by Sri Lankan artist Raja Segar

RHYTHMS OF DAILY LIFE

Curated by Aakshat Sinha, Rhythmic Sagas is the first solo showcase of Sri Lankan artist Raja Segar’s work in Delhi. His Cubism-inspired paintings talk about the importance of music and human bonds. At Living Traditions Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate, New Delhi, till 18 October, 11am-7pm.

The cast of 'Lovable Rascal' rehearsing the play

A LAYERED TALE