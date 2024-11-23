Weekly planner: 5 events to step out for a good time

Live performances in parks, dynamic art shows, a stand-up comedy showcase and a pet festival are all good reasons to step out to enjoy the chilly weather 

Team Lounge
Published23 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
NCPA@thePark, The National Centre for the Performing Arts' annual series of outdoor performances, returns for the fourth edition.
Concerts in parks

The National Centre for the Performing Arts has announced the return of its annual series of outdoor performances, titled NCPA@thePark. Created in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the live acts are being hosted at four venues, including the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre and Hiranandani Gardens, across 20 Saturdays in five months. The fourth edition features 40 performances free of cost. This weekend, the Symphony Orchestra of India will present an array of music, including tango. For those interested in Indian music, Aanandi Joshi will present Bollywood classics, Sufi and folk numbers. At Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai, 23 November, 6pm onwards. 

Two Poets, a painting by Gieve Patel, is on display at 'A Show of Hands' exhibition.

Remembering an artist

A Show of Hands, an exhibition in memory of artist Gieve Patel, features the works of Aditi Singh, Atul and Anju Dodiya, Gulam Mohammed Sheikh, Ranbir Kaleka, Sudhir Patwardhan and Nilima Sheikh. Patel, who died in 2023, looked at the subaltern human condition and the realities of a post-colonial India. Curated by poet and cultural theorist Ranjit Hoskote, the show brings together a set of artists, who “either formed Gieve’s inner circle, engaged with his artistic sensibilities, or in whose work he displayed a sustained interest,” states the gallery note. At Vadehra Art Gallery, Defence Colony, New Delhi, till 10 January, 10am-6pm.  

Hindu Temple, interactive digital art work created by French artist Aurélien Jeanney, for the 'Looki Look' exhibition.

A new dimension of art

From virtual reality and augmented reality to digital art and video games, Alliance Française's immersive digital art & technology festival, Novembre Numérique, aims to promote new forms of online storytelling. Among the highlights are the ‘Looki Look’ exhibition by French artist Aurélien Jeanney, Monet’s water lily garden, Notre-Dame Cathedral’s medieval construction presented in a virtual reality format, and a digital hide-and-seek presentation. At Alliance Française, KK Birla Line, Lodhi Estate, till 30 November, 9am-5pm. For details, visit Afdelhi.org. 

Promo poster for Aces of Spades

New jokes on the block

Catch comedians Rajat Sood, Aanchal Agrawal, Mohammed Hussain, Mandar Bhide and Sonali Thakker present unreleased material inspired from their daily lives and beyond at Aces of Spades, a premium stand-up comedy showcase. At Spades: Mumbai, Madhu Milan Building, Pali Hill, Mumbai; 23 November-31 December. Timings vary. Tickets on bookmyshow.com. 

Pets' day out

India's Limca Record Book-setting pet festival, Pet Fed, returns to celebrate 10 years of spreading love and joy between pets and their families. Kicking off in Bengaluru this weekend, the festival will travel to Delhi, Pune and Mumbai. Held over two days, the 3-acre carnival includes a whole variety of experiences for pet lovers from interactive activities like Temptation Alley, Pet's Got Talent, to special segments like Play Areas, Security Dog Show and expert-led masterclasses. This year, attendees can look forward to check out 100+ shopping stalls, take goofy pics in the immersive photo booths and take part in an adoption drive. At Jayamahal Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, 23-24 November. For more details and tickets, visit petfed.org. 

