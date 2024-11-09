Weekly planner: 5 events to check for a creative boost

Daily rituals of women A new show, Bariwali: Lady Who Owns the Land, looks at the relationship between women and the domestic spaces they inhabit. On view at Method Kala Ghoda, this series of works by Debosmita Samanta explores this idea through an interplay of daily rituals, chores, roles assigned to women by society, and more. Is this relationship—bound by rituals—one of confinement or of a rhythmic and comforting sameness? That is the question the artist looks at. Their confinement extends beyond the physical, as they are mentally limited to certain spaces. At Method Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, 9 November-15 December, 11am-7pm (closed on Monday).

Artwork by Kim Seola that will be on display at 'The Place Where the Myth Dwells' exhibition.

Hometown memories South Korean artist Kim Seola’s paintings appear to be depictions of strands of thought. Seola visualises her memories as unicellular organisms. Some of her latest paintings can be seen in a forthcoming show, The Place Where the Myth Dwells, which will open on Art Night Tuesday organised by the Mumbai Gallery Association. “I recall the experience of observing my hometown get demolished over time... I was raised in an environment to read poetry with ease and comfort … so as a painter, the poetic image gets fleshed from human existence to evoke experiences…,” states the artist note. At Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai, 12 November-7 December, 11am-6pm (closed on Sunday and Monday).

Imagine Fest is a celebration of art and design

Accessible Art and Design Enjoy art, food, music and theatre at the open-air festival, Imagine Fest. On display at the art & design fest are a wide range of artworks including abstract pieces, sculptures, and landscapes. Among the participating artists are Seema Singh Dua, Renu Khandelwal and Ranjit Sarkar. At PSOI Club, Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, Delhi, till 10 November, 11.30am-10pm, For details, visit www.uchaanarts.com.

Singer, songwriter, and producer Prateek Kuhad

Songs to soothe the heart Singer, songwriter, and producer Prateek Kuhad's ‘Silhouettes Tour’ that's travelled to North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and West Asia finally reaches India. Being presented by Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic, the tour that started on 8 November in Hyderabad will now see the acclaimed musician perform in 10 major cities till 22 December. Fans can expect to listen to his new singles along with old favourites. At Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, 9 November, 6pm; Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Mumbai, 15 November; Mayfield Eva Garden, Pune, 16 November; Airia Mall, Gurugram, 23 November; Zee Studios, Jaipur, 24 November. Tickets on Bookmyshow.

A collective healing session at Bangalore Creative Circus