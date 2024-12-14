A pioneering modernist Jehangir Art Gallery is hosting a comprehensive retrospective about the life and work of Prafulla Dahanukar, one of the leading modernist painters. Put together by Beth Citron, curator of modern and contemporary Asian Art at the Asia Society Museum, New York, this show commemorates the 10th anniversary of the artist’s passing. Titled, Prafulla: A Retrospective, it features some of her iconic paintings, sketches, early prints and murals, some of which have not been shown in public before. “This retrospective offers an unparalleled opportunity to witness her artistic evolution, from early figurative works to her bold, gestural abstractions,” states Citron. At Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai, till 16 December, 11am-7pm.

An oil on canvas on display at The Princely Cabinet

Unique objects Ojas Art is showcasing an exhibition of over 100 significant objects—textiles, sculptures, paintings, maps and objects. Titled The Princely Cabinet, the show features objects that Anubhav Nath, director of Ojas, has collected over the decades, and seeks to highlight the role of a gallery in collection building. Some of the objects on showcase include a German lace pichwai depicting Krishna and the gopis from the early 20th century, paintings by masters like Jivya Soma Mashe and Sohan Qadri, a selection of totem poles and furniture from Konyak and Wancho tribes. At Ojas Art, Mehrauli, Delhi, till 12 January, 11am-7pm (closed on Mondays).

Clothes on display at Shelter: The Opening Act

A shop full of pretty Shelter, a 200-year-old heritage home turned into a temporary retail space, is hosting Shelter: The Opening Act, a showcase of homegrown design brands, including Saim, Urvashi Kaur, Ojas Kolvankar, Harago, Ecru and Surmeyi. From 20 December to 2 January, the space will also offer workshops on scent making and bespoke gifting. At 17, Chuim Village, Bandra, Mumbai. Till 2 January, Noon-8pm (Mondays closed).

Puranchan Wadali with son, Lakhwinder Wadali

Rapturous Sufi music Head this evening to Wadalis: Live in Concert where Puranchan Wadali, a recipient of the Padma Shri award, and his son Lakhwinder, both from the Jaipur gharana, will perform soulful Sufi songs, including Ni Main Kamli Yaar Di Kamli, Tu Mane Ya Na Mane and Jugni. At Amanora Mall, Oasis Lawn, Hadapsar, Pune, this evening, 6.30pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.

A still from Polish film, Simona Kossak