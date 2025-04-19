Planner: 6 events that spell cool this week

INDIGENOUS MODERNISM Art Magnum and Gallery Time and Space are presenting a new solo exhibition of Haren Thakur’s works. Titled, A Moment in Modernity, the show is being curated by art historian Alka Pande. The artist, who hails from Jharkhand, brings together indigenous forms with contemporary aesthetics. He delves into themes of harmony, nature and empathy. “He attributes qualities such as love, empathy and camaraderie to trees, seeing them as silent witnesses to human existence. This perspective aligns with his broader artistic goal: to capture the spontaneity of life…,” writes Pande in her curatorial note. At India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, 11am-7pm, till 25 April, after which it will shift to Art Magnum from 4 May to 30 June.

'Meerabai', acrylic on canvas. by Poonam Bhatnagar.

RHYTHMS OF NATURE A group show at Bespoke Art Gallery, Ahmedabad, is bringing together materials and mediums that celebrate the beauty of earth. Titled Purusha Prakriti, the exhibition has been curated by art historian and critic Uma Nair and features 40 participants, including sculptors, ceramicists and installation artists like Dhananjay Singh, Karl Antao and Jesús Curia. The show will feature a dedication to the late artist Himmat Shah, with his iconic ‘Head’ from the London series. Another installation on display is Harsha Durugadda’s ‘Topo’, which won the Celeste Prize in 2017. At Bespoke Art Gallery, Ahmedabad, till 10 June, 11am-7pm (closed on Sunday).

Ikat Stories will be launching a new collection for the special pop up

A NIGHT MARKET EXPERIENCE Textile brand Ikat Stories is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a night market experience over the weekend. To be hosted at HyLo, a roof-top bar and restaurant, the night market includes a bazaar showcasing homegrown brands in fashion, jewellery, accessories, and lifestyle; a sundowner party with performances by Zokhuma, Bigfatminimalist, Harbour Dubs and Dreamstates, and an exclusive launch of Ikat Stories’ new collection to celebrate the milestone. At HyLo, 2nd Floor, Building 30, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, 19-20 April, 4pm onwards. For reservations, call 9004191901.

Ragi Halbai, a north Karnataka sweet specialty

REGIONAL FARE ON A PLATE DoubleTree Hilton Whitefield along with Elephant's High Cafe is presenting a North Karnataka culinary pop up. With Shantala, the founder of Elephant's Cafe at the helm, the week-long pop up will include north Karnataka specialities like Girmit, Paddu with Menthya chutney, Akki roti, Jowari roti with ennegai, Ragi Halbai and more. At 1882, DoubleTree Hilton Whitefield, ITPL Main Rd, Bengaluru, 21-27 April, 12pm-7pm (buffet lunch and dinner).

A collage of images from DigiTala by Serafin Aebli.

SOUNDSCAPES AND A CITY Indian Music Experience Museum (IME), Bengaluru is showcasing DigiTala, a 10-minute-long video and sound installation created by Zurich-based composer and sound artist Serafin Aebli, supported by Pro Helvetia. Using Bengaluru as its focal point, the video superimposes visuals and soundscapes of the city with Carnatic talas, to highlight the varied tempos of Bengaluru and it's rich cultural mosaic made by its diverse inhabitants. At Performance Theatre - IME, Brigade Millennium Avenue, JP Nagar 6th Phase, till 30 April, 10-6pm. For details, visit indianmusicexperience.org.

Crochet Circle by Simurgh Centre, a cultural centre for the Afghan community in Delhi.

ART AS A FEMINIST MEDIUM The South Asian travelling exhibition, Empowerment: Art and Feminisms, curated by Andreas Beitin, Katharina Koch, Uta Ruhkamp and co produced by Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg and Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Mumbai, is in the Capital showcasing the works of 31 feminist artists and artist collectives. This Saturday, join a small group of skilled crochet practitioners from the Simurgh Centre as they craft a collaborative crochet quilt inspired by the artworks at the exhibition. Additionally, The Third Eye’s Learning Lab will be conducting a workshop, Making and Breaking: Art as a Feminist Practice, that will teach participants to “think about art as a feminist enterprise, as knowledge that is generative and embedded in the everyday”. At Travancore Palace, Copernicus Marg, Delhi, 19 April, 4pm-6pm. For details, visit sandboxcollective.org/empowerment.