Weekly planner: 5 events to set your November mood

Focus on design Padm, a platform dedicated to contemporary sculptural art, will showcase a group exhibition at the forthcoming Design Mumbai fair. Echoes in Form includes works which lie at the intersection of art and design. The show features artists such as Khushboo Madnani, Anuj Poddar and Kopal Seth, who work with stoneware, glass, porcelain, gold foil and wood. The sculptures also display a host of unique techniques and skills. “The exhibition will premier works by artists who share the platform’s commitment to promoting sustainable mediums and eco-friendly art practices...” states a note by Padm. At Jio World Garden, Mumbai, 7-8 November, 11am-8pm; 9 November, 11am-7pm.

A painting by Prabhakar Kolte that will be on display at 'Chromatic Rhythms' exhibition.

Master of abstraction Gallery G is showcasing Chromatic Rhythms, a solo exhibition of Prabhakar Kolte’s works, in Bengaluru. Often referred to as the “Paul Klee of India”, Kolte is considered a master abstractionist. For him, colour is something that is imbued with emotion, reflecting the ever-shifting moods of the mind and the landscape. “The canvases are a meditative reflection on the artist’s internal world, revealing themselves slowly, like the unfolding of a poem. Through layers of thick and textured paint, Kolte navigates the complexities of inner tranquillity and life’s pandemonium…,” states the curatorial note. At Gallery G, Bengaluru, till 22 November, 10am-6pm.

Iced wild honey latte is on the menu at Muro Cafè, Bengaluru

A morning affair with coffee Muro Cafè in Bengaluru opens its doors with a three-day ‘Coffee Festival and Asian Breakfast Experience’. The coffee festival seeks to celebrate some of Karnataka's finest estates including Ratnagiri, Balanoor, and Devar Khan Estates. Each day of the festival from 8-10 November will showcase microlots from different coffee estates, and enthusiasts can look forward to sipping on classic coffees and signature coffees like Forest Honey Latte and Coffee Paloma. Guests can also enjoy a hearty Asian-themed breakfast with Muro’s Thai and Cantonese culinary team serving dishes like Crab Omelettes, Hong Kong French Toast, Basque Cheesecake, and more. Another highlight of the festival are the master classes that will be conducted by coffee experts where they guide participants through the nuances of coffee preparation, from bean selection to brewing techniques. At Muro Cafè Bengaluru, Museum Road, Bengaluru, 8-10 November, 9 am to 12 pm,

Members of Bengaluru-based band Swarathma

Songs from the heart Get ready for ‘Swarathma Live - A Night of Folk Rock Fusion’ at NMACC. The Bengaluru-based folk-fusion band is known for music that mixes traditional Indian melodies with rock, blues, reggae and more. The socially conscious ensemble's members are Jishnu Das Gupta (bass guitar & vocals), Vinay Ramakrishnan (drums), Vasu Dixit (vocals & rhythm guitar), Sanjeev Nayak (violin & vocals), and Varun Murali (guitar & vocals). Watch them live at this gig where they blur the lines between the old and the new. At The Studio Theatre, NMACC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, 8 November, 8pm. Tickets on tickets.jioworldcentre.com.

Kalamkari Wall Hanging, Unknown, late 19th century-mid 20th century, Andhra Pradesh/Tamil Nadu, India, cotton, natural dyes, L. 112.5 cm, W. 62 cm, TXT.00197