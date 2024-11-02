Weekly planner: 5 events to set your November mood

The holiday mood lingers and here are 5 events including a design fair, a textile showcase and a coffee festival that promise a good time

Team Lounge
Published2 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Art meets design at the 'Echoes in Form' group exhibition by Padm, a contemporary sculptural art platform
Art meets design at the ’Echoes in Form’ group exhibition by Padm, a contemporary sculptural art platform

Focus on design

Padm, a platform dedicated to contemporary sculptural art, will showcase a group exhibition at the forthcoming Design Mumbai fair. Echoes in Form includes works which lie at the intersection of art and design. The show features artists such as Khushboo Madnani, Anuj Poddar and Kopal Seth, who work with stoneware, glass, porcelain, gold foil and wood. The sculptures also display a host of unique techniques and skills. “The exhibition will premier works by artists who share the platform’s commitment to promoting sustainable mediums and eco-friendly art practices...” states a note by Padm. At Jio World Garden, Mumbai, 7-8 November, 11am-8pm; 9 November, 11am-7pm.

A painting by Prabhakar Kolte that will be on display at 'Chromatic Rhythms' exhibition.

Master of abstraction

Gallery G is showcasing Chromatic Rhythms, a solo exhibition of Prabhakar Kolte’s works, in Bengaluru. Often referred to as the “Paul Klee of India”, Kolte is considered a master abstractionist. For him, colour is something that is imbued with emotion, reflecting the ever-shifting moods of the mind and the landscape. “The canvases are a meditative reflection on the artist’s internal world, revealing themselves slowly, like the unfolding of a poem. Through layers of thick and textured paint, Kolte navigates the complexities of inner tranquillity and life’s pandemonium…,” states the curatorial note. At Gallery G, Bengaluru, till 22 November, 10am-6pm. 

Iced wild honey latte is on the menu at Muro Cafè, Bengaluru

A morning affair with coffee

Muro Cafè in Bengaluru opens its doors with a three-day ‘Coffee Festival and Asian Breakfast Experience’. The coffee festival seeks to celebrate some of Karnataka's finest estates including Ratnagiri, Balanoor, and Devar Khan Estates. Each day of the festival from 8-10 November will showcase microlots from different coffee estates, and enthusiasts can look forward to sipping on classic coffees and signature coffees like Forest Honey Latte and Coffee Paloma. Guests can also enjoy a hearty Asian-themed breakfast with Muro’s Thai and Cantonese culinary team serving dishes like Crab Omelettes, Hong Kong French Toast, Basque Cheesecake, and more. Another highlight of the festival are the master classes that will be conducted by coffee experts where they guide participants through the nuances of coffee preparation, from bean selection to brewing techniques. At Muro Cafè Bengaluru, Museum Road, Bengaluru, 8-10 November, 9 am to 12 pm,

Members of Bengaluru-based band Swarathma

Songs from the heart

Get ready for ‘Swarathma Live - A Night of Folk Rock Fusion’ at NMACC. The Bengaluru-based folk-fusion band is known for music that mixes traditional Indian melodies with rock, blues, reggae and more. The socially conscious ensemble's members are Jishnu Das Gupta (bass guitar & vocals), Vinay Ramakrishnan (drums), Vasu Dixit (vocals & rhythm guitar), Sanjeev Nayak (violin & vocals), and Varun Murali (guitar & vocals). Watch them live at this gig where they blur the lines between the old and the new. At The Studio Theatre, NMACC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, 8 November, 8pm. Tickets on tickets.jioworldcentre.com. 

Kalamkari Wall Hanging, Unknown, late 19th century-mid 20th century, Andhra Pradesh/Tamil Nadu, India, cotton, natural dyes, L. 112.5 cm, W. 62 cm, TXT.00197

A shared history woven in

The Museum of Art & Photography is set to host Chay Reds, Ferrous Black: The untold stories of Indian trade textiles in Sri Lanka, an exhibition that reveals less-known stories of Indian textiles found in Sri Lanka. “These exquisite textiles, including Palampores, dating back to the 18th century, once graced humble homes and sacred temples. Today, they serve as storytellers, weaving together the rich and intricate history shared between two ancient cultures”, states the note on the exhibition. The exhibition has been curated by Yash Sanhotra. At Citi Gallery, MAP Bengaluru, Kasturba Road, 9 November - 1 March, 2025. For details, visit map-india.org.

