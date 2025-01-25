Photo Synthesis Emami Art is presenting a series of works by painter and printmaker Lalit Mohan Sen at the Chennai Photo Biennale Edition 4. The show-case, titled An Enduring Legacy, sheds light on the artist as a photographer as well, with his oeuvre including portraiture, land-scapes and ethnographic photography. Part of the Invited Projects segment, this is the first time that an exhibition dedicated entirely to Sen’s photo works is being organised. Accompanying the images will also be his paintings, drawings, linocut works and archival materials to create a portrait of this multifaceted artist and the influence of naturalism in his work. At Alliance Française of Madras, Chennai, till 15 February, 9am-6pm.

An installation on display at the Surface exhibition by Sutrakala Foundation.

The Art of Embroidery Sutrakala Foundation is showcasing Surface, an exhibition of Indian embroidery and surface embellishment as art, at three heritage venues in Jodhpur. Curated by Mayank Mansingh Kaul, with exhibition design by Reha and Rajat Sodhi, this is the newly established non-profit’s first public project. Surface is staged across venues located around a historic stepwell in the heart of the walled city, with each segment highlighting an aspect of the evolution of embroidery and embellishment. At Achal Niwas, Anoop Singh ki Haveli and Lakshmi Niwas, Jodhpur, till 23 February, 10am-8pm (except Tuesday and public holidays).

Enjoy the different flavours of India at the Chakh Le India food festival at ITC Maratha.

Flavours of India To mark Republic Day, ITC Maratha’s restaurant Peshwa Pavilion is hosting Chakh Le India, a special brunch that brings together different flavours of the country. The menu includes different chaats, biryanis, dals, mithai thalis and a Shrikhand Berliner live counter. At Peshwa Pavilion, ITC Maratha, Andheri East, till 26 January, noon-3.30pm. For details, call 40341800.

A photography by Navroze Contractor on showcase at 'Photography Strictly Prohibited'.

Inside a photographer's mind Curated by Sanjiv Shah, Anuj Ambalal and Himanshu Panchal, Photography Strictly Prohibited is a retrospective exhibition of the late Navroze Contractor’s unseen works shot over a span of six decades. At The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai, till 27 January, 10.30am-7.30pm. For details, visit amethystchennai.com.

Members of the Advaita Crescendo ensemble