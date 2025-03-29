Weekly planner: 5 events to make a song and dance about

CLASSICAL AESTHETICS The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai is all set to host the Mudra Dance Festival. This year, the dance festival will celebrate the essence of Aharya—the visual aesthetics of Indian classical dance that includes costume, jewellery and make-up. The performances feature an all-women lineup, and the schedule for the first fortnight includes a Kuchipudi performance by Vyjayanthi Kashi and troupe, an Odissi recital by Aruna Mohanty and troupe, a dance drama in puppet style by Rangasri Little Ballet Troupe from Gujarat, Kathak by Saswati Sen & troupe and Gujarati Folk Dance by Avani Shah & troupe. At NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai, 3 April-29 April. Tickets on BookMyShow.

Tabla player Rimpa Siva

WOMEN IN MUSIC Bengaluru’s Indian Music Experience Museum (IME) has an entire roster of programmes for the weekend that showcase some of India’s exemplary women musicians. On Saturday, catch a screening of 6-A Akash Ganga, a documentary film by Nirmal Chander Dandriyal on Surbahar exponent Annapurna Devi, and a tabla recital by Rimpa Siva of the Farrukhabad gharana. On Sunday, Padma Shri awardee Dandamudi Sumathi Rama Mohan Rao will be presenting an Ugadi special mridangam concert. At Indian Music Experience Museum, JP Nagar, 7th Phase, Bengaluru, 29 March-30 March, 1.30pm and 7pm (Saturday) and 5.30pm (Sunday).

Oota Bangalore's special Ugadi thali.

A FEAST FOR UGADI Mark the new year with a special thali that offers flavours of south India. On offer will be Heerekai Bajji, Beetroot-Mavinkai Kismuri, Gulla Palya, Ananas Menaskai, Masala Jolada Roti, Carrot and Khova Holige, Ragi Unde, among others. At Oota Bangalore, EPIP Zone, Whitefield, Bengaluru, 29-30 March, Noon-3pm. . For details, call 8880233322.

A painting by participating artist Babu Xavier

A BEAST CALLED MAN Curated by Anoop Kamath and Anuradha Nalapat, group show Presence of Absence in Man – The Elephant in the Room brings together a collection of 50 artworks, including oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas, and watercolour and ink on paper. Among the participating artists are Anoop Panicker, Babu Xavier, Nabibakhsh Mansoori, Pratul Dash, Shanmukh Tamade and T. Narayan. “As far as the artists who have come together for this show is concerned it is more of a placing the responsibility and focus right where it should belong rather than the politicising of it. The focus being the Elephant in the room – Man himself. And the insanely beastly path he proudly walks,” writes Nalapat in the curatorial note. At The Stainless Gallery, Old Ishwar Nagar, Mathura Road, Delhi, till March 30, 11am-7pm.

Promotional poster for 'Akbar-Birbal', written and directed by Paritosh Painter.