Weekly planner: Step out for a lot of art and some music

IMAGINING UTOPIA Tarq has a new show, titled Pillars of Fruit and Bone, by artist Rithika Merchant. The works expand on themes from the recent Terraformation series, which were featured at the Eleventh Asia Pacific Triennial in Brisbane, Australia. Featuring 15 new paintings, the exhibition delves deeper into narratives of sustainable utopia beyond earth and intersections of fantasy, ecology and the future. The artist has always looked at comparative mythology, science and speculative fiction to imagine potential new worlds, and this exhibition carries that forth as well. On view at Tarq, K.K. (Navsari) Chambers, Mumbai, till 31 May, 11am-6.30pm (Tuesday-Saturday).

An artwork that’s part of the ’Jyoti Bhatt: Through the Line & the Lens’ exhibition.

PROLIFIC PRACTICE Latitude 28 is presenting a significant survey of Jyoti Bhatt's artistic journey in the Capital. Titled Jyoti Bhatt: Through the Line & the Lens, the retrospective has been curated by artist Rekha Rodwittiya and features etchings, lithographs, serigraphs, photographs and writings. It will look at the different facets of Bhatt as a printmaker, photographer and educator, while also highlighting his engagement with Indian visual traditions and cultural memory. The exhibition will display a mix of Bhatt’s landmark prints and lesser-known, albeit equally important, photo works. At Bikaner House, Delhi, 13-21 April , Monday to Saturday, 11am to 7pm, after which it will shift to Latitude 28-25 May.

A painting by KCS Paniker on display at the ’Light and Legacy: Pre-modern Art and Plein Air Painting in Madras’.

MASTERS OF COLOUR Curated by Ashvin E. Rajagopalan, art exhibition Light and Legacy: Pre-modern Art and Plein Air Painting in Madras, by gallery Ashvita’s seeks to highlight the foundational elements of the Madras Art Movement and features artworks that according to the press note “demonstrate the mastery of line and watercolor techniques, alongside the broader influence of modernism,” On display at the group show are paintings by renowned artists like D.P. Roy Chowdhury, K.C.S. Paniker, S. Dhanapal along with early Bengal School artists like Abanindranath Tagore and Nandalal Bose. At First Floor, Lalit Kala Akademi, Chennai, till 20 April, 11am— 7pm.

A still from The Birthday Party puppet show.

AN INCLUSIVE PERFORMANCE April is Autism Awareness Month and Bengaluru-based NGO Colours Centre for Learning is staging The Birthday Party, a simple yet visually engaging puppet show to raise autism awareness while offering an inclusive theatre experience for autistic individuals and their families. The story follows a young boy and his father as they prepare for a friend’s birthday party—learning lessons in friendship, cooperation, and emotional understanding along the way. At Museum of Art and Photography, Kasturba Road, Bengaluru, April 12, 12pm to 1 pm; Atta Galatta: Indiranagar, 19 April, 12pm; Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, 27 April, 11am. For details, visit www.colourslearning.org.

Singer-songwriter, composer and actor Paresh Pahuja.

NOTES OF LOVE Singer-songwriter, composer and actor Paresh Pahuja brings his eponymous The Voice Notes Concert by Paresh Pahuja & Friends tour to Bengaluru. Featuring 12 original compositions interwoven with six carefully curated voice notes, the 120-minute performance narrates an emotionally resonant story of love’s evolution and it’s enduring power. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte, Bengaluru, April 12, 7pm. For tickets, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

A painting by Sudhanshu Sutar.

BLURRING BOUNDARIES WITH ART Kindred Dichotomies, Black Cube Gallery’s second exhibition features the works of contemporary artists Sudhanshu Sutar (from Odisha) and Andrea Zucchi (from Italy). Curated by Sanya Malik, the exhibition, as per the press note, “explores themes of historical continuity, identity, memory, and reinterpretation.” At Black Cube Gallery, G12A, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Till 27 April, 12pm-6pm. For details, visit www.blackcube.in.