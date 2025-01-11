Weekly planner: 6 events for a fun, festive time

It's a cultural extravaganza this week with three art exhibitions, a jazz concert and two festivals serving the best of food, art and music

Philosophical musings APRE Art House, Mumbai, is presenting Ephemerides, featuring works by artists such as Krishnaraj Chonat, Shanthi Swaroopini and Abeer Rafeeq. Curated by Prerna S.M. Jain, the exhibition explores the transient nature of existence, and the artists depict this through themes of change, decay and transformation. Some have looked at the transience of material itself. For instance, Shanthamani, Doyel Joshi and Neil Ghose Balser make use of coal and pigmented ice blocks to explore alteration of form with the passage of time. Rafeeq dwells upon life’s temporality by constructing symbolic circles for mourning and renewal. At APRE Art House, Mumbai, 11am-8pm, till 12 January; and 11am-7pm till 7 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hand-painted art by Ajit Kumar Das on display at 'The Bird that Sings Within' exhibition.

Play of natural dyes Ajit Kumar Das has had a fascinating journey. He was born in Tripura to a traditional washer family and used to work for the erstwhile royal family. He came to Bengal and joined a block printing unit and later worked with the Weaver’s Service Centre. With over 50 years of practice, Kumar Das is now known as the country’s foremost natural dye artists. He is showcasing this oeuvre in The Bird that Sings Within at Emami Art, Kolkata. The show features his recent hand-painted and natural dye fabric works, showcasing his love for nature. At the 1st Floor Gallery, Kolkata, till 28 February, 11am-7pm (closed on Sunday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sculptural works on display at Space118's new exhibition, Sculpting Air

Sculpting through time Sculpting Air, Space118's new show curated by Sumesh Sharma, will feature 150 sculptural works by established as well as emerging artists. Presented in five sections, the exhibition, as per the conceptual note, ‘navigates the form of sculpture from the past to the present and aims to build a bridge between time and artistry’. Among the 35 participating artists are L.N. Tallur, Karl Antao, Teja Gavankar, Rathin Burman, Sakshi Gupta, Laxma Goud, Benitha Perciyal and Reyaz Badruddin. At Space118 Art Foundation, Mazgaon, Mumbai, 12 January-28 February, 10am-7pm (Sundays closed). For details, visit www.space118.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Guitarist and composer Sanjay Divecha

A jazz state of mind Catch the Sanjay Divecha Trio this weekend as they present new and old jazz melodies. Divecha, who has worked with the likes of Dave Holland, A.R. Rahman and Shankar Mahadevan, will perform alongside Adrian D’souza on drums and Shashank Das on bass. At Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield, Bengaluru, 11 January, 9.30pm. For details, visit Windmills-india.com.

Get a taste of indie music at the Explorers Club festival.

Raise a toast to the good life This weekend, enjoy the winter chill while savouring global cuisines, sipping classic cocktails and listening to live music performances at the Explorers Club festival. Among the participating restaurants are Kofuku and Burma Burma, and the line up of music artistes includes ADHD, Dualist Inquiry, Murthovic and Anushka. At DLF World Tech Park, Sector 30, Gurugram, 11-12 January, noon-11pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 10th edition of The India Story brings arts, fashion and music together.

A milestone celebration The 10th anniversary edition of The India Story includes an exhibition of art installations, live performances, headlined by Lisa Mishra, and a fashion showcase by designer Amit Aggarwal. At Raajkutir Swabhumi, Kankurgachi, Kolkata, till 12 January, timings vary. For details, visit www.theindiastory.in.