Planner: 6 events to jazz up your week

BOTANICAL TREASURES An ongoing exhibition at Sarmaya, In The Dappled Light, looks at the influence of India’s natural bounty on art, literature and spirituality. It includes botanical illustrations, contemporary art that “advocates for conservation” and indigenous art inspired by nature-worship. The highlights connect the past and present—these include folios from a 17th-century treatise, Hortus Malabaricus, about the medicinal plants of Kerala, hand-coloured lithographs of Himalayan birds and flowers from the 19th century, and a 120-piece mosaic of botanical observations by Gopa Trivedi. The exhibition has been designed by Pavitra Rajaram Design. At Sarmaya, Lawrence and Mayo House, Mumbai, till 4 May, 10am-5pm (Tuesday to Sunday).

Advertisement

A painting by Lal Bahadur Singh on show at Gallerie Nvya’s art show, ’Silent Echoes of a Flight Beyond…and Whispers of the Earth Beneath’.

A POIGNANT COMMENTARY Born in Uttar Pradesh, Lal Bahadur Singh’s work is connected with cultural and artistic practices of rural life. And now he is showing his recent series of works as part of the exhibition, Silent Echoes of a Flight Beyond…and Whispers of the Earth Beneath. Presented by Gallerie Nvya, this solo show is situated on the intersections of nature, urbanisation and resilience. “In its entirety, the exhibition is a poignant commentary on the paradox of modern life: the insatiable hunger for progress and abundance, embodied by the giant apple or ears of wheat, contrasts sharply with the environmental decay, social inequality…,” says the gallery note. At Bikaner House, Delhi, till 9 April, 11am-7pm.

Advertisement

Bukhara: A Journey on the Silk Road features textiles with suzani embroidery, ikats, and rugs from 19th century central Asia.

TEXTILE LEGACIES OF THE SILK ROUTE The four-day show, Bukhara: A Journey on the Silk Road, will include textiles featuring suzani embroidery and ikats, and rugs from 19th century central Asia. All the exhibits belong to the private collection of David and Mandeep Housego, both founders of textile brand Shades of India. At The Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah, Chennai, 8-11 April, 11am-7.30pm. For details, visit Amethystchennai.com.

Advertisement

A still from the musical, Abba: A Tribute Show.

SUPER TROUPERS Directed by Vishaal Asrani and Sarosh Nanavaty, Abba: A Tribute Show, is a 100-minute long musical that pays tribute to the Swedish pop group and will feature their hits like “The Winner Takes it All”, “Super Trouper”, “Waterloo”, “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen”. At The Royal Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg, Mumbai, 6 April, 6.30pm. For details, visit www.royaloperahouse.in.

Advertisement

’Baby’ by Dhruvi Acharya from Chemould Prescott Road.

AN ESSENCE OF COMMUNITY Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, the forthcoming art exhibition at the newly opened Method Gallery in New Delhi brings the “pulse of Mumbai’s vibrant art scene to the capital—not as a singular voice, but as a collective force”. As the title suggests, the exhibition celebrates the essence of friendship, community, and creative exchange featuring select works from some of Mumbai’s most exciting galleries including 47-A, Apre Art House, Chemould CoLab, Gallery Maskara, Tarq among others. Participating artists include Aravani Art Project, Sameer Kulavoor, Akshata Mokashi, Meher Afroz Vahid, Amshu Chukki, Dhruvi Acharya and Vikrant Bhise and more. The preview night of the exhibition on 7 April features performances by Swanand Kirkire, Jeet Thayil, Stuart DaCosta, Bongoland, and Shiv Ahuja. At Method Delhi, Underground, D-59, Defence Colony, New Delhi, 8 April – 18 May, 12pm-8pm (Tuesday to Sunday).

Advertisement

A still from Hindi play, ’Barff’.

A MATTER OF PERCEPTION AGP World is set to stage, Barff (Snow), a Hindi play written and directed by Saurabh Shukla, in Bengaluru this weekend. With Sunil Palwal, Aanchal Chauhan, and Saurabh Shukla himself as the main cast, the play centers around a doctor held captive by desperate parents seeking help for their ailing child. This scenario, as per the press note, “becomes a catalyst for profound questions: Is truth a shared experience, or is it subjective? Does truth lead to belief, or does belief shape our perception of truth?” At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Bengaluru, 6 April, 7.30pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.