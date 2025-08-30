Planner: This week, feast on vibrant art and good music

F.N. SOUZA’S EVOLUTION Emami Art is hosting an exhibition of F.N. Souza’s drawings and chemical alterations. Created in the final decades of his life, 1984 onwards, these later works carry forth his engagement with linear figuration. They also reflect the modernist’s innovations with chemical alteration on magazine paper. By manipulating the print, he created newer conversations through the altered colours and images, writing and drawing. The exhibition, FN Souza: Drawings and Chemical Alterations, also highlights the connection between Souza and Srimati Lal, journalist, curator and artist, who remained the artist’s close friend and muse. At Emami Art, Kolkata, till 18 October, 11am-7pm (closed on Sunday).

Advertisement

A painting by Tom Vattakuzhy that's on show at 'The Shadows of Absence' art exhibition.

DISTINCT PRACTICE In Tom Vattakuzhy’s canvases, many narratives unfurl within a single frame. The vibrant coexists with the melancholic and the mundane. In one of the canvases, two girls, sporting birthday party caps, run around as three other figures in the room seem to be deep in reflection. Such works can now be seen at Vadehra Art Gallery in the artist’s show, The Shadows of Absence. It features 16 major recent works. Curated by R.Siva Kumar, who calls Vattakuzhy an unusual painter in the Indian context. At Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony, New Delhi, till 13 September, Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm.

Advertisement

A moment from a previous presentation of Roysten Abel’s The Manganiyar Seduction.

MUSIC OUT OF THE BOX Roysten Abel’s acclaimed musical production, The Manganiyar Seduction, lights up Bengaluru. A stunning confluence of the centuries-old music of the Manganiyars and Abel’s vision, the production features over 40 Manganiyar musicians performing from within a glowing four-storey set of cubicles. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte, Bengaluru, 30 August, 4.30pm and 7.30pm. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

Advertisement

A still from 'Doubt: A Parable' directed by Sohaila Kapur

A QUESTION OF FAITH Set in 1960s America, the Pulitzer and Tony award-winning English play, Doubt: A Parable, revolves around themes of suspicion, power and faith. Originally written by John Patrick Shanley, this adaptation is directed by Sohaila Kapur and presented by Katyayani and Three Arts Club. At Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, Delhi, 4 September, 7.30pm. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

Advertisement

Louis Banks is considered as India's architect of jazz

HAVE A JAZZ-FILLED SUNDAY This Sunday, catch The Louiz Banks MATRIXX Group bridge modern jazz sensibilities with deep-rooted Indian influences in their concert, The Legacy of Jazz in India, at The Piano Man. Led by India's very own architect of jazz Louiz Banks on the piano, the stellar ensemble also includes some of India's best-loved contemporary musicians including Gino Banks on drums, Sheldon D’Silva on electric bass, Prayaag Barooah on guitars, and Shrae on vocals. At The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, 31 August, 8.30pm. For tickets, visit www.thepianoman.in.

Advertisement