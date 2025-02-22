DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVES The Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation is presently showcasing Hey!, an exhibition of photography work done by individuals with disabilities and neurodivergence. The works in the exhibition include contributions from individuals with various abilities and challenges, including hearing impairment, speech impairment, visual impairment, autism and muscular dystrophy. “The exhibition serves as a creative platform to recognize the heightened sensory perceptions of neurodivergent individuals, who often perceive details and nuances in ways that many may overlook,” reads the press note. At VR Chennai, Anna Nagar, Chennai, till 16 March, 10.30am-9.30pm (Monday to Sunday).

A collectible design installation by Ashiesh Shah for India Design ID, Delhi.

DESIGN DISPLAY The 13th edition of India Design ID, touted to be India's most definitive design week, is back with the best in design, art, and architecture. The event brings together over 150 established as well as emerging luxury Indian and international brands; creative dignitaries from architecture and design; cutting-edge architectural designs; and projects that push the envelope of art and creativity. At NSIC Estate, Okhla Industrial Area Phase III, Delhi, till 23 February, 11am-7pm. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

A geometric painting by Neerja Chandna Peters on display at 'Rupa Bheda: Secrets of Form'.

GEOMETRICS OF ART Rupa Bheda: Secrets of Form, curated by art historian-critic Uma Nair, is a debut solo of Neerja Chandna Peters, an artist known for her exploration of geometric symbolism. On display are 80 works from various series of paintings and drawings by Peters in both monochrome and vibrant chromatic compositions. At Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, till 25 February, 11am-6pm.

Coracle's special menu is inspired by chef Tresa Francis’ childhood food memories.

FOOD MEMORIES Relish the flavours of Kerala with ‘A Weekend of Nostalgia’, a special menu inspired by chef Tresa Francis’ childhood food memories. On offer are dishes like mutton stew with freshly baked bread, prawn moilee with french rolls, among others. At Coracle, Bangalore International Centre, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, 22-23 February, 11am-9pm. For details, call 9611652064.

New York City-based trio Vicki Kristina Barcelona.