Weekly planner: 5 events to get out and about

Absurdities of life Actor Sandhya Mridul is presenting a theatrical performance in Delhi this weekend titled, Ridiculous Ms Mridul. The 45-minute solo play, written and performed by Mridul, explores modern relationships and the actor's journey of self-discovery with humour, absurdity, and honesty. "In this witty, introspective monologue, Sandhya explores the ridiculous lengths we go to in pursuit of love, meaning and synchronicity. Whether you're trying to decode the universe's signs or just surviving everyday, there's something for everyone," states a note by the organisers, Excurators Events. At The Piano Man Jazz Club, New Delhi, on 24 August, 5pm.

Nagaland in focus Museo Camera, a space showcasing photography's art, science and history in Gurugram is hosting a two-person show, The Nagas: An Exhibition of Photographs by Pablo Bartholomew and Aditya Arya, documenting the photographers' journey through Nagaland. Bartholomew and Arya's 1980s photographs, which include photos from projects sparked by a Festival of India shoot as well as Bartholomew's father's harrowing tales of fleeing Japanese forces from Myanmar to India during World War II, document lost traditions and lifestyles in a visual anthropological record. At Museo Camera, Gurugram, till 15 September, Tuesday to Sunday, 11am-7pm.

The display at 'Odisha's Textile Landscapes: Journeying through Legacy and Lore' exhibition.

Weaves of Odisha Fashion and design label Boito is organising a three-day exhibition, Odisha's Textile Landscapes: Journeying through Legacy and Lore that highlights textile traditions and artisans of Odisha. On display will be Bomkai, which uses “both extra warp/weft and bandha techniques to achieve distinct jala designs", Khandua, which features the “single ikat bandha resist dye technique" and Kapdaganda shawls woven by women and embroidered with motifs in shades of green, red and yellow. The exhibition showcases the length and breadth of Odisha’s rich textile history. At Bikaner House Ballroom, India Gate, Pandara Road, till 25 August, 11am-7pm.

Rapper-singer King

Sing along with King Catch rapper-singer King, aka Arpan Kumar Chandel, at King: Live in Concert where he will present his hit songs, including Teri Pyari Pyari Do Aankhein, Maan Meri Jaan and Tu Aake Dekhle. King, who collaborated with Nick Jonas for a version of Maan Meri Jaan last year, became the first Indian pop singer to walk the Cannes red carpet earlier this year. At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, Kurla, on 31 August, 7pm. For details and tickets, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

Publicity poster for the live sketching workshop that explores the work of late master printmaker and sculptor, Krishna Reddy.

Get sketching Smitha Shivaswamy, artist and co-founder of non-profit Nabachika Foundation, is hosting a live sketching session that explores the work of the late master printmaker and sculptor Krishna Reddy. The workshop is open to those aged 16 and above, and participants must carry a small sketchbook with a hardbound cover, a pencil (ideally 2B or 4B), oil, wax or pastel crayons and a scraper (a piece of an old credit card or a tiny flat piece of metal or plastic). At Museum of Art & Photography, Kasturba Road, Shanthala Nagar, 31 August, 11am-4pm. For details, visit www.map-india.org.