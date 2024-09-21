Weekly planner: It’s a happy medley of events

From solo art shows to ‘The Little Prince’ musical and a new, feisty stand up act by Sumukhi Suresh, here are six reasons for you to step out this weekend

Team Lounge
Published21 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
An artwork from Shubhra Chaturvedi's show, 'Khud se RoohbaRooh'
An artwork from Shubhra Chaturvedi’s show, ’Khud se RoohbaRooh’

Poetry in paper

Delhi-based Shubhra Chaturvedi will showcase her latest works in the show, Khud se RoohbaRooh (Soul to Soul with Self). Curated by Georgina Maddox, it features paper pulp works and paintings. Moving from a corporate career to become an artist, her work has spanned painting, installation, sculpture and photography. When she fractured her hand, she could not work on canvases and turned to paper-pulp sculptures. “Often objects tell us about the journey... and it is a collection of these objects that Shubhra summons... camouflaging them within her paper-pulp bowls,” states the curatorial note. At Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi, from 21-26 September, 11am-7pm. 

Also read: What to watch this week: ‘Strawman’, ‘Pachinko’ and more

Artwork on display at Aziz Hazara’s solo show, 'Muqaddimah'

Visual language

Experimenter Colaba is hosting artist Aziz Hazara’s solo show, Muqaddimah, a Persian/Arabic word which means ‘prologue’. Using video, photography, sound sculptures and more, the Afghanistan-born and Berlin-based artist looks at life amid violence and the shifts in power in Afghanistan’s sociopolitics. In some interesting sound sculptures, he brings together “contrasting sonic experiences” like pop music and muezzin calls. The works showcase the effect of military interventions and propagandist ideologies. At Experimenter, Colaba, Mumbai, till 12 October, 10.30am to 6.30pm (closed on Sunday and Monday). 

Rashmi Khurana, Roots-2, 36x36 inches, Paper mache and acrylic on canvas

Her perspective

The solo exhibition, Echoes of Her Truth, by contemporary artist Rashmi Khurana explores intricacies of personal memory and cultural identity. The artist has used papier-mâché, acrylics, and gestural abstraction. At Living Tradition Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, Delhi, from 26 September-1 October, 10am-6pm. 

Brazilian musician Hamilton De Holanda

An evening of Brazilian Jazz Fusion

Windmills is hosting a two-night performance by the Hamilton De Holanda Trio, offering a blend of Brazilian jazz fusion. Hamilton De Holanda will be on the 10-string mandolin, Salomão Soares on keyboards and Moog synthesizer, and Thiago “Big” Rabello on drums. At Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield, Bengaluru, 21-22 September, 9.30pm. For details, visit www.windmills-india.com. 

The poster for 'The Little Prince' musical adapted from French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s classic book

A classic tale comes alive on stage

An adaptation of French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s classic book, the musical, The Little Prince, traces the adventures of a boy prince from asteroid B-612. The 110-minute show is directed and choreographed by Anne Tournié and Chris Mouron. At The Grand Theatre, Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, 25-29 September, 7.30pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow. 

Stand-up comic Sumukhi Suresh's two-hour show, Hoemonal

Woman Powow!

From hormonal changes and heartbreak, to body image issues, dating and singlehood, stand-up comic Sumukhi Suresh will share her journey from girlhood to womanhood in her 2-hour long act, Hoemonal. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Harrington Road, Chetpet, on 22 September, 7.30pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.

Also read: ‘No Other Land’: The war on a West Bank village 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsLoungeArt And CultureWeekly planner: It’s a happy medley of events

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,135.001,785.00
      Chennai
      75,141.001,831.00
      Delhi
      75,293.001,863.00
      Kolkata
      75,145.001,735.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.