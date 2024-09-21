Weekly planner: It’s a happy medley of events

From solo art shows to ‘The Little Prince’ musical and a new, feisty stand up act by Sumukhi Suresh, here are six reasons for you to step out this weekend

Poetry in paper Delhi-based Shubhra Chaturvedi will showcase her latest works in the show, Khud se RoohbaRooh (Soul to Soul with Self). Curated by Georgina Maddox, it features paper pulp works and paintings. Moving from a corporate career to become an artist, her work has spanned painting, installation, sculpture and photography. When she fractured her hand, she could not work on canvases and turned to paper-pulp sculptures. “Often objects tell us about the journey... and it is a collection of these objects that Shubhra summons... camouflaging them within her paper-pulp bowls," states the curatorial note. At Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi, from 21-26 September, 11am-7pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Artwork on display at Aziz Hazara’s solo show, 'Muqaddimah'

Visual language Experimenter Colaba is hosting artist Aziz Hazara’s solo show, Muqaddimah, a Persian/Arabic word which means ‘prologue’. Using video, photography, sound sculptures and more, the Afghanistan-born and Berlin-based artist looks at life amid violence and the shifts in power in Afghanistan’s sociopolitics. In some interesting sound sculptures, he brings together “contrasting sonic experiences" like pop music and muezzin calls. The works showcase the effect of military interventions and propagandist ideologies. At Experimenter, Colaba, Mumbai, till 12 October, 10.30am to 6.30pm (closed on Sunday and Monday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rashmi Khurana, Roots-2, 36x36 inches, Paper mache and acrylic on canvas

Her perspective The solo exhibition, Echoes of Her Truth, by contemporary artist Rashmi Khurana explores intricacies of personal memory and cultural identity. The artist has used papier-mâché, acrylics, and gestural abstraction. At Living Tradition Centre, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, Delhi, from 26 September-1 October, 10am-6pm.

Brazilian musician Hamilton De Holanda

An evening of Brazilian Jazz Fusion Windmills is hosting a two-night performance by the Hamilton De Holanda Trio, offering a blend of Brazilian jazz fusion. Hamilton De Holanda will be on the 10-string mandolin, Salomão Soares on keyboards and Moog synthesizer, and Thiago “Big" Rabello on drums. At Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield, Bengaluru, 21-22 September, 9.30pm. For details, visit www.windmills-india.com.

The poster for 'The Little Prince' musical adapted from French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s classic book

A classic tale comes alive on stage An adaptation of French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s classic book, the musical, The Little Prince, traces the adventures of a boy prince from asteroid B-612. The 110-minute show is directed and choreographed by Anne Tournié and Chris Mouron. At The Grand Theatre, Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, 25-29 September, 7.30pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stand-up comic Sumukhi Suresh's two-hour show, Hoemonal

Woman Powow! From hormonal changes and heartbreak, to body image issues, dating and singlehood, stand-up comic Sumukhi Suresh will share her journey from girlhood to womanhood in her 2-hour long act, Hoemonal. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Harrington Road, Chetpet, on 22 September, 7.30pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.