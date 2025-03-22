Weekly planner: 6 events that promise a good time

AN INTROSPECTIVE SHOW A selection of international artists will come together in the show Fifth Dimensional Leap to create an immersive viewing experience. Organised by Adishakti Museum of Heritage & Arts in collaboration with Bikaner House, it features dreamscapes, abstracts and multimedia works. On show will be abstract pieces by Fintan Raymond Whelan from Ireland, who blends pigments, oils and textures to achieve a certain fluidity of form and colour. An interesting artist to look out for is Norberto Noschang from Brazil, who creates large-scale abstracts to reflect the movement and layering of earth’s formations. Preview on 25 March at Bikaner House, Delhi. The show will be on till 31 March, 11am-7pm.

Armoured, a sculpture by Arunkumar HG.

STRONG ARTISTIC VOICES Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art is presenting a group exhibition, Voir Dire—In the Round, featuring artists such as Arunkumar HG, Benitha Perciyal, Chittrovanu Mazumdar and Sudarshan Shetty. The show invites viewers to examine the ways in which truth is constructed, interpreted and revealed. Arunkumar HG, who has always worked with material found in and around industrial scrap yards, has created a sculpture of a hardy cactus to draw attention to “the exigencies of climate change”, and Perciyal’s work focuses on the politics of displacement. At Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art, Mumbai, till 30 April, 11am-6pm (Tuesday to Saturday).

A painting by Rekha Hebbar Rao on display at the Speaking Through Colours exhibition.

WHERE COLOURS SPEAK The solo exhibition, Speaking Through Colours, curated by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, highlights Rekha Hebbar Rao’s play of colours, textures and form to explore ideas of abstraction and nostalgia. At Art Magnum Gallery, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Yusuf Sarai, Delhi, 22 March-30 April, 11am-7pm. For details, visit Artmagnum.in.

An installation on display at the Whitefield Art Collective 2025.

ART THAT DEFINES TOMORROW



The eighth edition of the Whitefield Art Collective, themed Future is Now, will include over 100 installations, photo exhibitions, screenings of LGBTQIA+-themed short films, classical dance performances, a puppet show, workshops and an art bazaar. At VR Bengaluru, Whitefield Main Road, Bengaluru, 27 March-28 April, timings vary. For details, visit www.vrbengaluru.com.

A still from ’Manto, Ismat…Haazir Hain’.

QUESTIONING NORMS Motley productions' Hindustani play Manto, Ismat…Haazir Hain, directed by Naseeruddin Shah, is based on the controversial works of Saadat Hasan Manto and Ismat Chughtai, and explores themes of sexuality and societal norms. At Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu, Mumbai, 26-30 March, 8pm (also 5pm on Saturday and Sunday). For details, visit in.boomyshow.com.

Bar Nouveau’s aperitif-style cocktail, Jasmine.

SHAKEN AND STIRRED IN PARIS Bar Nouveau from Paris, ranked #39 on the World’s 50 Best Bars is set for an exclusive bar takeover series across Indian cities this week. The takeover will be helmed by Harrison Kenney, the award-winning bar manager of Bar Nouveau. Kenney is known for his artistic approach to cocktail-making that explores the relationship between nature and a post-technological world. On the menu are signature serves by Kenney including Fine À L'eau, Dirty Vodka Martini, Framboise & Tonic among others. At Conversation Room, Kolkata, 26 March; Bar Spirit Forward, Bengaluru, 28 March; Mumbai, 29 March; Hideaway, Goa, 2 April – 8pm onwards at all venues.