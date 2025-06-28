Planner: 4 events to spin some fun into your week

OF LOVE AND MARRIAGE Rikameek, a play that won awards for performance and production at youth theatre festival Thespo 26 is back on stage. This tale of belonging has been conceptualised and performed by Aapla Ghar, a Maharashtra-based organisation involved in the field of performing arts. And now as part of the Thespo @Prithvi initiative, Rikameek is coming back to Mumbai. Written by Amol Devidas Salve and directed by Monika Vijay, the play is about two newly-weds and the “ways in which caste and societal expectations shape love and marriage”. While tackling difficult and complex subjects, Rikameek offers a warm and light-hearted touch. At Prithvi, Mumbai, on 1-2 July, 8pm.

A painting by Partha Pratim Deb on show at 'PlayForms'.

A COMPLEX BLEND Emami Art, Kolkata, is hosting a solo exhibition of Partha Pratim Deb, titled PlayForms. Born in Sylhet, now in Bangladesh, in 1943, the artist’s family migrated to Agartala, Tripura, soon after Partition. Deb later trained at Santiniketan, and Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara. His practice has come to defy categorisation as abstract or figurative. The exhibition includes paintings, paper mesh and fabric objects that fall between toy and sculpture. “His work embodies a complex blend of criticality and creativity, reflecting on the ideology and meaning of art while embracing the magic and pleasure of creating it,” states the gallery note. At Emami Art, Kolkata, till 9 August, 11am-7pm.

Stand up comic, Urooj Ashfaq

SATURDAY HAHAHAS It's going to be an evening of laughter as popular stand-up comic Urooj Ashfaq takes the stage at the Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru. Known for her unapologetic witticisms and wildly relatable, Ashfaq is best recognised by her turn in Comicstaan and her YouTube act, If Apps Were People. At Fan Park, 2nd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, 28 June, 8pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.

(from left) Sooraj Nambiar essays the role of Charudatta, Gurukulama Tharun is Chandala, Aran Kapila is Rohasena and (Kalamandalam Jishnu Pratap plays the role of Maithreya from Mṛcchakatikam.

A SANSKRIT CLASSIC COMES TO LIFE Bengaluru audiences are in for a treat as the Natanakairali troupe from Kerala brings to life the Sanskrit classic, Mṛcchakatikam, in the performance tradition of Kutiyattam. The story of Mṛcchakatikam (The Little Clay Cart), as the press note describes it, “brims with vivid, humane characters—lovers, gamblers, thieves, monks, and revolutionaries—set in a bustling ancient city. This play is a celebration of love, justice, politics, and human folly.” Directed by Kutiyattam exponent GVenu, the ensemble cast includes Sooraj Nambiar, Pothiyil Ranjith Chakyar, Kapila Venu, Margi Sajeev Narayanan Chakyar, Saritha Krishnakumar, Kalamandalam Jishnu Prathap among others. The performance is supported by Bhoomija Trust. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar, Bengaluru, on 1-2 July, 7.30pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.

