Planner: It’s a weekend to indulge in dance, art and theatre

A CELEBRATION OF STORIES The Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur, will soon resonate with the rhythm of Kaavya Katha. This production, by Bharatanatyam guru Geeta Chandran and the NatyaVriksha Dance Collective, celebrates the legacy of storytelling across India. “(These are) eternal tales of bhava (expression), raga (melody), and tala (rhythm)...,” is how Chandran describes the narratives underlying Kaavya Katha, which seeks to bridge the past and the present. The performers take the audience through Krishna’s Vrindavan, the myriad forms of the Devi and Shiva’s cosmic dance. At the Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur, 25 August, 6.30pm.

Artwork by Krishnanand Jha for Ojas Arts' 'Dasa Mahavidya: Gesture Form and the Feminine Divine' exhibition.

THE SACRED FEMININE Ojas Art is presenting Dasa Mahavidya: Gesture Form and the Feminine Divine, a two-person exhibition featuring the works of Santosh Kumar Das and Krishnanand Jha. The show highlights different aspects of the 10 goddesses of wisdom and spiritual growth, such as Kali, Tara, Chhinamasta and Matangi, within the Tantric traditions. Though the two artists delve into the theme of the feminine force, their treatments are very different. In an accompanying note, Katie Lazarowicz states that in the works of Krishnanand Jha, the goddess moves through space with pointed grace…like a ritual procession. At Ojas Art, New Delhi, 23 August to 22 September, 11am-7pm (closed on Monday).

A still from the play, 'The House of Bernarda Alba'

A FAMILY OF COMPLEX WOMEN The House of Bernarda Alba is an 80-minute English drama based on Spanish dramatist Federico García Lorca’s final masterpiece of the same name, published in 1936. It tells the story of a widow who forces her five daughters to remain in mourning for their father. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield, 24 August, 3.30pm/7.30pm. For details, visit www.jagrititheatre.com.

A photo on display at the 'Passing Worlds: Of Encounters, Empires and Exchange' showcase.

A SHOWCASE OF INDIA OVER CENTURIES From depictions of daily life, textiles, flora, architecture and mythology to maps and portraits, the Passing Worlds: Of Encounters, Empires and Exchange showcase features over 100 lithographs, maps, and botanical prints from the 16th to 20th century. At Nilaya Anthology, Peninsula Corporate Park, Lower Parel, Mumbai, till 8 September, 11am-7.30pm. For details, visit www.nilayanthology.com.

'Diversions Ahead', an artwork in terracotta, by Shalini Dam

THREADS THAT BIND An Invisible Bind is a group exhibition of five women artists—Nirali Lal, Shalini Dam, Tanya Mehta, Teja Gavankar and Vanita Gupta—which explores the idea of unseen bonds through material and digital works. At Sameksha Gallery, 60, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Marg, Mumbai, till 20 September, 11am-7pm. For details, visit www.sameksha.in.

The 'Cakes, Conversation & Crafts' high-tea pop-up at 360°, The Oberoi, Delhi is curated by executive pastry chef Pablo Gicquel from Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok.