Planner: 5 events that make this a fun weekend

THE FEMALE FORM

Advertisement

Vadehra Art Gallery is presenting a solo show, titled Woman Song, Looking Back, featuring Vasundhara Tewari Broota’s works. The selection, displayed in collaboration with Sangeet Shyamala, includes 35 paintings, created between the 1980s to the present. The artist has consistently represented the nude female form, “beginning with a deconstructed posturing… and growing into compositional renderings of the full figure,” states the gallery note. Broota’s work combines fantastical and other-worldly elements, and the artist often conjoins figures and other natural elements. At Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40, Defence Colony, Delhi, till 11 October, Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm.

A portrait by artist Bhunath Mukherjee

Advertisement

A MODERNIST TOUCH

Bhunath Mukherjee’s portraits have not been seen very often in the mainstream art space. And now 10 of those, made between the 1940s-50s, are being showcased at Art Exposure, Kolkata in the show titled A Modernist Lineage of Bengali Portraiture. You can see subtle shifts in Mukherjee’s style in the portraits painted between 1944-52, before he enrolled at the Royal Academy in London, and those done in 1956. “The exhibition situates Mukherjee’s practice within the larger lineage of Bengali portraiture...,” states the gallery note. At Art Exposure, Kolkata, till 31 October, Monday-Saturday, 11am-7pm.

A painting by Raseel Gujral Ansal

Advertisement

MONKEY BUSINESS

Is This My Circus? is an immersive exhibition by designer and curator Raseel Gujral Ansal, featuring 30-plus paintings and sculptures depicting human life through monkeys. At Travancore palace, KG Marg, Delhi, 24-28 September, 11am-7pm.

A moment from a previous staging of External Affairs.

RELATIONSHIP WOES



Written by Bobby Nagra and directed by Adhaar Khurana, External Affairs is an 85-minute Hinglish comedy play about transactional relationships, and the many problems the current generation is dealing with. At Ranga Shankara, 8th Cross Road, JP Nagar, Bengaluru, 21 September, 7.30pm. For details, visit in.bookmyshow.com.

Advertisement

Indian classical vocalist and composer Shubha Mudgal is the festival director of Jackfruit Festival 2025.

VOICES OF THE FUTURE

Bhoomija’s Jackfruit festival, a festival of music by children, celebrates its 7th edition this weekend, with Indian classical vocalist and composer Shubha Mudgal reprising her role as the festival director. Over the next two days, music-loving audiences can catch two exciting concerts rendered by young voices. The Jackfruit Songsters 2025 features 150 children singing in multiple languages, styles, and traditions, and Musicking into the Future 2.0 is a vocal ensemble of child prodigies from across India. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte, 20 September, 6.30pm; MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar, 21 September, 6.30pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow.

Advertisement