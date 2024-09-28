5 events to go exploring this week

Bored? Take your pick from the eighth edition of the Neev Literature Festival, the fifth Maya Bazaar festival for LGBTQIA+, an immersive art experience and more

Team Lounge
Published28 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Children at a previous edition of the Neev Literature Festival.
Children at a previous edition of the Neev Literature Festival. (NLF)

Stories for the young

Stumble upon your next story”, is how the Neev Literature Festival describes the theme for its eighth edition. The idea is to encourage children to take risks, wander through and explore the world to find unique ways of engaging with stories. This year, masterclasses have been curated to give a gentle nudge to the young audience. So, there will be author Manu Pillai sharing anecdotes from his reading journey, while children’s author Adam Gidwitz will take kids through the craft of writing and finding their own voice. Some of the other writers in the lineup this year include Sophie Blackall, Vaishali Shroff, Rohan Chakravarty and Anushka Ravishankar. At Neev Academy, Yemalur, Bengaluru, 28-29 September. For details, visit neevliteraturefestival.org. 

'Inner Worlds', a painting by Reba Hore

Painting inner worlds

The art exhibition, Do You Know How to Start a Fire? features paintings and works on paper by Reba Hore (1926-2008). Organised by Experimenter in collaboration with Seagull, Kolkata, the title has been excerpted from a conversation between the artist and Seagull founder Naveen Kishore in 2006. There is a sense of a controlled abandon in Hore’s approach. “I am dependent on my feelings.... My paintings have a lot of spontaneity. There is a concept, a theme, which arises from what I see, what moves me,” the artist mentioned in an earlier interview. At Experimenter, Hindustan Road, Kolkata, till 30 November, 10.30am to 6.30pm (closed on Sunday and Monday). 

'My Dreams Grow With The Waxing Moon', art work by Satish Gupta that will be on display at the One Note Of Zen art exhibition.

In Zen mode

Catch One Note Of Zen, an event that includes a live painting session by artist Satish Gupta and an interactive performance by theatre artist Yuki Ellias, both offering an exploration of Zen philosophy through art, sound and theatre. At Snowball Studios, Mohatta Bhavan compound, Worli, Mumbai, till 29 September, 6-9pm.

A still from 'The Lower Depths'

Adaptations to watch

Ranga Shankara is hosting two plays, The Lower Depths, and Again, presented by Delhi-based Ruchika Theatre Group. Based on dramatist Maxim Gorky’s masterpiece, The Lower Depths (to be presented on 27 September) is set in a night shelter before the Russian Revolution, and delves into themes of poverty and despair. Again (on 28 September), an adaptation of Stephanie Jacob's comedy drama, focuses on the the lives of a once-close family of four, now estranged. Both plays are directed by Feisal Alkazi. At Ranga Shankara, 2nd Phase, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru, 27-28 September, 3:30/7:30pm. For details, visit www.rangashankara.org. 

Audiences at a previous edition of Maya Bazaar

A festival of diversity and inclusivity

Bengaluru will be hosting the 5th edition of Maya Bazaar, considered as India's largest in-person inclusive festival for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies. This year's festival expands its reach to include persons with disabilities (PwD) and the Dalit, Bahujan, and Adivasi (DBA) communities. Pets are welcome too! The two-day event will feature over 150 stalls offering a range of products and experiences from queer-owned, women-owned, and ally-owned businesses. Explore quirky clothing, handcrafted jewellery, art, food & beverages, wellness products, footwear, tarot readings and stationery with brands like Rangili Jewellery, BeUnic, Panda Rolling, Podi Nan Maga and more. For entertainment, Maya Manch has lined up brilliant acts. Look forward to performances by rapper and DJ Chutney Mary, music by Purple Mints band, and queer musical, The Baaja Company. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel Grounds, Bengaluru. 28th & 29 September, 11am - 10pm. Tickets on Allevents.in.

First Published:28 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
