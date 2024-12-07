Mica Paintings The Museum of Art & Photography, Bengaluru, is showcasing small mica paintings in The Forgotten Souvenir. Curated by Khushi Bansal, the exhibition highlights how Indian artists turn muscovite—a kind of mica—into paintings, which went across the globe as mementos with travellers. These had been earlier grouped under the broad umbrella of the “Company School”, but are now presented in isolation. They showcase Indian artists’ work with fragile mica and reveal how shifting patronage from the Mughal empire to colonial officials and traders altered the artscape. At MAP Bengaluru till 23 February, Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-6.30pm on weekdays and 10am-7.30pm on weekends.

Also read: Dayanita Singh takes her museums on a tour

Waiting for Reincarnation painting by Lakshman Rao Kotturu

Art of Introspection Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai, is all set to host Seeing through the Veil, artist Lakshman Rao Kotturu’s second solo at the art space. His work explores interpersonal relationships through unexpected material juxtapositions like stainless steel, chainmail and mesh. Kotturu’s practice is introspective, reconciling his experiences of loss and grief. In the body of work on view at the gallery, he draws from the battlefield, his own emotional landscape, and even the animal world to highlight the fragility of relationships, power structures and interdependence. At Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai, 12 December-4 January, 11am-6pm (closed on Sunday and Monday).

Savour over 60 wines from around the world at Viva La Vino: A Wine Festival

In Vino We Trust If you are in the Capital this evening, head to Viva La Vino: A Wine Festival. Explore over 60 wines from around the world, meet producers, and indulge in artisanal cheeses, chocolates, gourmet food and music. At The Lalit, Barakhamba, Delhi, this evening, 4-9pm.

A moment from the previous edition of Echoes of Earth music festival in Bengaluru.

Eco-conscious and Musical Echoes of Earth music festival returns to Bengaluru. The seventh edition of the festival, which aims to raise awareness about eco-friendly practices, will feature upcycled art installations, educational workshops, and jazz and indie-pop performances on stages made using recycled materials. Among the performers are Mount Kimbie, SVDP, French 79, Cobblestone Jazz, Satori, Modern Biology, Yīn Yīn, Shubh Saran, and Hamza Rahimtula and Rajasthan Folkstars. Embassy International Riding School, Papanahalli, Bengaluru, 7-8 December, 1-10pm. For details, visit 2024.echoesofearth.com.

A painting from Bhasha Chakrabarti's solo exhibition, Karvat

Desirable Women Artist Bhasha Chakrabarti is showing her first solo exhibition, Karvat, at the Experimenter gallery in Colaba. The show “derives and extends from Ismat Chughtai’s short story, Lihaaf, where two women explore desire in the shadows, comfort, and/or safety of the quilt,” says the show note. At Experimenter Colaba, Sunny House, Colaba, Mumbai. Till 20 December, 10.30am-6.30pm (Sunday and Monday closed). For details, call 9324587317.

The Koovagam festival of transgenders is held in April/May every year at Koovagam village, Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu.