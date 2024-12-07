Weekly planner: 6 events you don't want to miss

Mica Paintings
The Museum of Art & Photography, Bengaluru, is showcasing small mica paintings in The Forgotten Souvenir. Curated by Khushi Bansal, the exhibition highlights how Indian artists turn muscovite—a kind of mica—into paintings, which went across the globe as mementos with travellers. These had been earlier grouped under the broad umbrella of the “Company School", but are now presented in isolation. They showcase Indian artists’ work with fragile mica and reveal how shifting patronage from the Mughal empire to colonial officials and traders altered the artscape. At MAP Bengaluru till 23 February, Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-6.30pm on weekdays and 10am-7.30pm on weekends.
Also read: Dayanita Singh takes her museums on a tour
Art of Introspection
Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai, is all set to host Seeing through the Veil, artist Lakshman Rao Kotturu’s second solo at the art space. His work explores interpersonal relationships through unexpected material juxtapositions like stainless steel, chainmail and mesh. Kotturu’s practice is introspective, reconciling his experiences of loss and grief. In the body of work on view at the gallery, he draws from the battlefield, his own emotional landscape, and even the animal world to highlight the fragility of relationships, power structures and interdependence. At Sakshi Gallery, Mumbai, 12 December-4 January, 11am-6pm (closed on Sunday and Monday).
In Vino We Trust
If you are in the Capital this evening, head to Viva La Vino: A Wine Festival. Explore over 60 wines from around the world, meet producers, and indulge in artisanal cheeses, chocolates, gourmet food and music. At The Lalit, Barakhamba, Delhi, this evening, 4-9pm.
Eco-conscious and Musical
Echoes of Earth music festival returns to Bengaluru. The seventh edition of the festival, which aims to raise awareness about eco-friendly practices, will feature upcycled art installations, educational workshops, and jazz and indie-pop performances on stages made using recycled materials. Among the performers are Mount Kimbie, SVDP, French 79, Cobblestone Jazz, Satori, Modern Biology, Yīn Yīn, Shubh Saran, and Hamza Rahimtula and Rajasthan Folkstars. Embassy International Riding School, Papanahalli, Bengaluru, 7-8 December, 1-10pm. For details, visit 2024.echoesofearth.com.
Desirable Women
Artist Bhasha Chakrabarti is showing her first solo exhibition, Karvat, at the Experimenter gallery in Colaba. The show “derives and extends from Ismat Chughtai’s short story, Lihaaf, where two women explore desire in the shadows, comfort, and/or safety of the quilt," says the show note. At Experimenter Colaba, Sunny House, Colaba, Mumbai. Till 20 December, 10.30am-6.30pm (Sunday and Monday closed). For details, call 9324587317.
Third Gender Culture
The Transgender Resource Center, in collaboration with the Social Work Department at Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, is presenting Aravan: Living Tradition of Trans People in Tamil Nadu, a festival that includes an art show, highlighting transgender literature; a photo exhibition, showcasing the history of transgender communities; and documentaries, sharing the journeys and struggles of transgender individuals. At Mannar Thirumalai Naickar College, Pasumalai, Madurai, 12-13 December, 9.30am onwards.
Also read: Watch to watch this week: ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ and more