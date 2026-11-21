City as a living system Gallerie Nvya is presenting a solo show of ceramic works by Suvajit Mondal. The exhibition, Urban Geologies, has been curated by Kristine Michael and draws from the relationship between geological formations and growth of cities. The theme of interdependence lies at the heart of the exhibition as the artist uses fragmented architectural forms to look at the human impact on land in the form of extraction, construction and habitation. Mondal considers the city as an organic living system, drawing parallels between its infrastructure and the living body. “One of his most dynamic works, the urban pillar, becomes a metaphor for the human condition within the city—a structure defined by its obligation to bear weight, provide support and remain upright, with little possibility of choice or escape,” states the gallery note. On view from 21 November to 8 January at Gallerie Nvya, Saket, New Delhi, 11 am to 7 pm.

Borderless cuisine Enjoy dinner at this two-day food pop-up, curated by Christiaan Stoop, executive chef at Taian Table’s three- and two-Michelin-starred restaurants in Shanghai and Guangzhou, China. The menu, which brings together French and Asian flavours, includes Korean tuna tartare with gochujang, grilled scallop with doubanjiang and Sichuan pepper, and Australian lamb with Kashmiri sauce and five grains with alba truffle. On 21 November, 7.30 pm, at Fenix, Oberoi Hotel, Nariman Point, Mumbai.

View full Image View full Image '89 Graves in My Courtyard' and 'Tehran Time' by Arpita Singh

Across time and space Six major artistic voices—Arpita Singh, Bharti Kher, Kulpreet Singh, M.F. Husain, N.S. Harsha and Shilpa Gupta—are coming together in the show Traces of Us at the Jaipur Centre for Art. This exhibition marks the second anniversary of the institution and heralds the celebrations for Jaipur’s 300th year. Conceptualised by collector and curator Udit Bhambri, Traces of Us asks the question: what do we leave behind in one another? The works, which delve into both personal memory and collective experience, are displayed across the palace complex, intersecting with the museum’s permanent collection. The exhibition becomes even more significant as it showcases Arpita Singh’s final works, Tehran Time and 89 Graves in My Courtyard, created earlier this year. Kher’s Heaps II are displayed at Mubarak Mahal, the newly renovated textile gallery, where she transforms saris into “sculptural meditations on identity and absence”, while Gupta’s As I Stand Here, on view at the Sarvato courtyard “introduces questions of presence and the shifting world around us”. On view at the Jaipur Centre for Art, City Palace Jaipur, till 18 January, 11 am to 6 pm (Monday to Sunday).

An evening of melody Suran Mein Ras Tum Ho, a Hindustani classical concert, is dedicated to the late Pandit C. R. Vyas. Four vocalists—Suresh Bapat, Kedar Kelkar, Noopur Gadgil and Anuja Zokarkar—will present some of his famous compositions, accompanied by Mandar Puranik on tabla, with Sudhanshu Gharpure on harmonium. On 21 October at 8 pm, The Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East. For details, visit www.nmacc.com

View full Image View full Image A Thanksgiving feast

A festive table Celebrate Thanksgiving with a meal inspired by traditional favourites. The spread includes vanilla-infused roasted pumpkin soup, prawn bisque, chicken Maryland, pumpkin shepherd’s pie, herb mashed potatoes with olives, and desserts such as chocolate truffle cake, Swiss torte and warm apple crumble. On 26 November, 7-11 pm, The Verandah, Grand Mercure Bangalore, 12th Main Koramangala, Bengaluru.